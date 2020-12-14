Big Win for Women in Tech: Tekscape Promotes Christa Cook to Company's First Female Leadership Role

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan MSP Tekscape Inc is pleased to announce Christa Cook's promotion from Senior Accountant to Controller - making her the first woman to join Tekscape's executive leadership team! Christa will lead the finance team and oversee all company financial matters, from guiding strategic investments to overseeing accounting operations.

Christa joined Tekscape as Senior Accountant in May 2019; and in the past year, has meticulously worked (through several internal finance team changes and a global pandemic) to earn herself a well-deserved seat at the executive table. From resolving invoice issues to front-lining company audits, Christa has overcome every business obstacle sent her way with patience and diligence.

Along with the rest of Tekscape's executive team, Christa will work to identify cost-saving solutions, increase efficiency, and drive interdepartmental communication improvements. With over fifteen years of financial and accounting experience, Christa previously worked as an Assistant Controller for Eden Technologies and as Deputy Treasurer for the Incorporated Village of Bellport. Her career has spanned across several industries, including both private and municipal accounting roles, as well as local government.

"It is our honor to promote from within the company such an amazing employee. Christa has shown her dedication and aptitude over the course of the last few years, and we are excited to see her excel within the organization."

- Dave Smith, President & CEO

WHY THIS IS A BIG WIN

Christa's elevation to an executive leadership role is not only a pioneering company milestone but aims to break down the barriers instilled for women in tech. When asked about advising employees and peers who aim to climb the ladder, Christa emphasized solidifying work ethic, exuding confidence, and most importantly, voicing your beliefs.

"Working in a male-dominated industry can certainly amplify some of the stereotypes and challenges women face in their professional life. Although there have been huge strides towards gender equality and women's representation across all fields (Shoutout to Madam Vice President, Elect!) - we still have a long way to go. I am excited and proud of the opportunity to expand women's leadership within Tekscape and bring a female's perspective to the table."

- Christa Cook, Controller

About Tekscape: Since 2007, the New York-based managed service provider Tekscape evolved into becoming an industry leader in cloud-based solutions. Tekscape specializes in designing, implementing, and managing cloud-based solutions around IT, security, and team collaboration tools so that businesses can grow and scale with confidence. Tekscape's customized approach to technology helps supports every business need when it comes to technology. If you would like to learn more about our executive leadership team, please visit www.tekscape.com/executive-team

