Big Y Rolls Out Scan & Go in Partnership With FutureProof Retail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Y has partnered with FutureProof Retail (FPR) to roll out its new myExpress Checkout Scan & Go service. Big Y customers can now check out on their phone and skip the line at the cash register.

Customers simply scan their items with the myExpress Checkout app, bag their items and pay in the app to complete their purchase. They can also view Specials, and redeem myBigY targeted offers and digital coupons while they shop.

myExpress Checkout is currently available at 19 stores, with 10 more opening soon.

"FPR provided full real-time integration with Big Y's NCR POS and Loyalty systems. We are excited Big Y's customers love the myExpress Checkout app," says Di Di Chan, President of FutureProof Retail. "We have seen a 4.9 rating in the App Store and strong adoption growth from day one."

About FutureProof Retail

Founded by a group of impatient shoppers and award-winning developers in New York, FutureProof Retail (FPR) links online and in-store shopping through its mobile shopping solutions. FPR's mobile platform provides retailers with touch-free scan & go and order-ahead retail solutions. FutureProof Retail offers unique and customizable solutions for retail vertical such as grocery, fashion, big box, convenience, micro-markets, stadiums, and airports. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit Futureproofretail.com or contact [email protected] .

About Big Y

Headquartered in Springfield, MA, Big Y is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. Proud to be family owned and operated, we operate almost 80 stores throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts with over 11,000 employees. Big Y has been named a 2015 Employer of Choice by the Employers Association of the Northeast. Founded in 1936 by brothers Paul and Gerald D'Amour, the store was named after an intersection in Chicopee, Massachusetts where two roads converge to form a "Y". For more information, please visit bigy.com .

