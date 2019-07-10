BIG3 And adidas Team Up To Bring Fans Affordable Family Friendly Entertainment

The league is rolling out the offering in response to fan outreach regarding the high cost families face when attending professional sporting events. In addition to these discounts, BIG3 will work closely with Ticketmaster and host arenas to offer half-off all ticket-related service fees.

"Plain and simple we listen to our fans," said BIG3 Co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz. "The economy has improved. But as our fans have told us through social media, taking a family of four to a professional sporting event can still be a challenge due to rising costs and fees. It's a tough economy for most of the 99% and BIG3 cares about our fans and wants to provide fun, not stress. We thank adidas for helping us to make sure that everyone can enjoy this unique game day experience that is taking the country by storm."

Each ticket purchase provides attendees access to three separate BIG3 games, pregame and postgame entertainment, as well as the occasional live musical performance. For more information or to purchase tickets, fans may visit BIG3.com/tickets.

Upcoming BIG3 Schedule:

Week 4

Saturday, July 13 Providence, Rhode Island – Dunkin' Donuts Center

Sunday, July 14 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Week 5

Saturday, July 20 Kansas City, Missouri – Sprint Center

Sunday, July 21 Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

Week 6

Saturday, July 27 Salt Lake City, Utah – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Week 7

Saturday, August 3 Rosemont, Illinois – Allstate Arena

Sunday, August 4 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Week 8

Saturday, August 10 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Week 9

Saturday, August 17 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sunday, August 18 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Week 10

Sunday, August 25 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Week 11

Sunday, September 1 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

*Promotions subject to change

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 ( BIG3.com ) is where basketball superstars play. The premier half-court, 3-on-3 basketball league, BIG3 features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled NBA players of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast basketball and incredible fan experiences.

Contact: press@big3.com

SOURCE BIG3

Related Links

http://BIG3.com

