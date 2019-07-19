BIG3 Announces "BIG3 Ballout" Basketball Festival Coming To Dallas

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3, the premier 3-on-3 basketball league worldwide, announced a brand-new major basketball festival, "BIG3 Ballout," coming to Dallas on August 17, 2019 with additional events throughout the entire weekend. The festival will feature all six weekly games on one day at American Airlines Center with fans being able to watch six games with just one ticket. Additionally, BIG3 Ballout will include top-level musical performances on-court, a series of Young3 clinics for area youth throughout the weekend, and meet and greets for fans with players.

The games will decide who makes the playoff cut with the postseason beginning the following week and will be highlighted by former Dallas Mavericks and 2011 NBA Champions Jason Terry and Deshawn Stevenson returning home.

With all teams in action in one location, fans will also have the opportunity to watch stars Joe Johnson, Amar'e Stoudemire, Royce White, Rashard Lewis, Glen Davis, and many more. To accommodate the new event, the announced games in San Antonio will be shifted to Dallas.

"As a league, we want to continue to be innovative and provide our fans with a truly first-class experience, and there is no better way than this groundbreaking festival and celebration of basketball," said BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz. "This will be a star-studded entertainment event with world-class musicians and athletes in a beautiful city with a rich basketball tradition."

For all updated event information please visit Big3.com and fans can purchase tickets through BIG3.com/tickets.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where basketball superstars play. The premier half-court, 3-on-3 basketball league, BIG3 features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled NBA players of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast basketball, and incredible fan experiences.

