BIG3 Announces SuperDraft As First-Ever Daily Fantasy Partner

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to make SuperDraft, the daily fantasy partner of Caesars Entertainment, the first-ever Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the league. As part of the exclusive deal, SuperDraft will become the presenting sponsor of the 2021 BIG3 draft, which will be renamed the 2021 BIG3 SuperDraft. The season will tip off on July 10, 2021, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV with 10 weeks of action-packed games.

The partnership gives BIG3 the ability to offer daily fantasy contests for every game that feature SuperDraft's player-friendly Multiplier Mode, as well as free betting in its Free SportsBook app. Daily fantasy strategy segments will be integrated into each game broadcast and the Multiplier Mode will be featured on each player's stat lines.

SuperDraft will provide Fantasy 101 educational broadcast segments as well as in-arena activations. For fans sitting courtside, one-of-a-kind games will be available, giving more opportunities for fans to win. BIG3 players and coaches will also become brand ambassadors for SuperDraft across linear and digital media.

"It's been a long-term goal of ours to introduce fantasy drafts into the BIG3. As a dynamic, fast-paced league always looking to innovate the fan experience, bringing in SuperDraft was a no-brainer," said BIG3 Co-Founders, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz.

"SuperDraft couldn't be more suited for the BIG3 family. They bring an extra edge to the game of daily fantasy and our league recognizes that special 'it' factor. The wide variety of gaming and technological features sets SuperDraft apart and their entrepreneurial spirit makes them a perfect fit with our league. It's a pleasure to officially announce this long-awaited partnership with one of the industry's best and rising companies," said Chris Hannan, BIG3 CEO.

"The BIG3 is the ideal partner for our first sports league sponsorship and will continue driving our growth during the summer months. We also wanted a partner who would allow us to be our unique selves and be actively involved in how we plan to engage and reward BIG3 fans for their fandom," said Steve Wang, Founder and CEO, SuperDraft, Inc. "Whether BIG3 fans want to be part of the action by playing our fantasy sports app or by making picks with our free sportsbook, we are thrilled to be integrating our gameplay experiences into the live broadcast and provide serious entertainment value for all of their fans."

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport FIREBALL3, and is returning for its fourth season this summer. Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season, including lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22, opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out, and a first-of-its-kind "Bring the Fire" rule that allows teams to challenge one foul per half resulting in an in-game one-on-one.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

About SuperDraft, Inc.

SuperDraft, Inc. is based in New Hampshire and is focused on paid entry and free to play daily fantasy in the U.S. via its SuperDraft DFS app available on iOS, Android, web and desktop. The company has developed several unique game modes and features that appeal to both casual and hardcore sports fans and fantasy players. With unique game modes like Multiplier Mode, SuperDraft levels the playing field and provides new ways to play and win with more possible lineup combinations than the competition. The result is a game that is easier to play and quicker to understand. These daily fantasy sports contests are legal in more than 35 states with its free contests available in all 48 states. For more information, please visit www.superdraft.io

