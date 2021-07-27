BIG3 Comes To Milwaukee As The Celebration Continues And Returns To Chicago Based On Popular Demand

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BIG3 announced additional changes to the 2021 season locations for weeks five and six. Games will now be held at the home of the recent NBA Champion Bucks, Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI on Thursday, August 5 and Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL on Saturday, August 7 with a special musical performance from Chicago's own G-Herbo. All game times will remain in the same broadcast windows, with the Milwaukee games beginning at 3pm CT/4pm ET exclusively on Triller/FITE TV and the Chicago games starting at 11am CT/12pm ET on CBS followed by Triller/FITE TV.

The BIG3 recently announced the league's return to Dallas this Saturday, July 31 as they bring back the widely successful BIG3 Ballout with a performance from NLE Choppa and welcome team Power's first round draft pick, Dusan Bulut back from the Olympics after being deemed the "Michael Jordan" of 3-on-3 basketball. Watch as Bulut tries to prove he's as good as they say live on CBS and Triller/FITE TV starting at 2pm CT/3pm ET.

"Milwaukee, Chicago and Dallas have been some of the most supportive cities of the BIG3 and we can't wait to visit them over the coming weeks. Chicago was my old stomping ground and Cube's been a Chicago favorite for decades! We sold out UIC Pavilion in our premier BIG3 season and the crowd was wild," said Jeff Kwatinetz, BIG3 co-founder. "This weekend we're making noise in Dallas for our dear friend and favorite shark, Mark Cuban, as we mark the return of the BIG3 Ballout and its success. This season is only getting better!"

"It's an honor that all three of these world class venues welcomed us with open arms and with such short notice," said Chris Hannan, BIG3 CEO. "Milwaukee has some of the most passionate basketball fans out there, and we are excited to keep the celebrations going in the Deer District. Chicago is one of the most storied basketball town in America and we are excited to once again add to that history before we head back to Las Vegas and the Bahamas later this summer. Dallas, get ready for an action-packed weekend ahead because we are bringing the fire," said Chris Hannan, BIG3 CEO.

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season which included lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22 and opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out. The playoffs, consolation, and championship will be held at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

For more information on the league, please visit https://big3.com.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

