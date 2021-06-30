BIG3 Names Taco Bell® Its Official Restaurant Partner

In-game, broadcast, and social branded content

Courtside signage and activations

"We are thrilled to welcome Taco Bell as the latest in a series of impactful partners ahead of the 2021 season," said BIG3 co-founder, Ice Cube. "Taco Bell is equally as dedicated to quality entertainment and our team knows they'll add some spice to the already exciting 'Bring the Fire' rule. We are preparing our players for the highest energy season yet and Taco Bell is here to help kickstart the competition."

"At Taco Bell, we love a good challenge and innovating on status quo. And we're excited to partner with BIG3 to do just that," said Chief Brand Officer Nikki Lawson at Taco Bell Corp. "Bringing the fire is in Taco Bell's DNA. This partnership is a great way to showcase the power of two like-minded brands coming together to turn up the heat for fans and players this season."

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3 and is returning for its fourth season on July 10, 2021 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The BIG3's regular season will be played in Las Vegas and New Orleans before the playoffs, consolation, and championship games are played at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season which included lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22 and opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out.

For more information on the league, please visit https://big3.com

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

ABOUT TACO BELL CORP.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com/news or at www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Taco Bell's Twitter, Taco Bell News' Twitter, TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel. For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, click here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeremy Watkins (Hiltzik Strategies for BIG3)

[email protected]

Matt Prince, Taco Bell Corp.

[email protected]

SOURCE BIG3