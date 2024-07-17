BIG3 PARTNERS WITH JESSER, NICK MERCS, SUMMIT1G, OTHER TOP STREAMERS AND CREATORS TO DISTRIBUTE SELECT LIVE GAMES THIS SATURDAY JULY 20

Jesser, Nick Mercs, and summit1g Will Stream BIG3 Games Beginning at 3pm PST/6pm EST

Leading Creators Shared Custom BIG3 Streams to More Than Two Million Viewers Across The First Five Weeks of Gameplay

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced the outstanding results of its first five weeks providing select live BIG3 games to premier creators via Creator Sports Network. In this groundbreaking new program, a selection of top influencers, streamers, and creators are given access to live BIG3 games to in turn distribute directly to audiences and subscribers on their own social and streaming channels. More than two million viewers have watched the BIG3 via their chosen streamer – including Kenny Beecham, summit1g, and Los PollosTV – over the past few weeks, 83% of which were in the coveted under-34 demo. BIG3's Week 6 slate of games will take place at the Moda Center in Portland, OR on July 20, 2024, and will be available on Jesser's YouTube , Nick Mercs twitch and Kick , and summit1g's twitch. Due to initial success, BIG3 and CSN are expanding the program to include additional streamers.

"I am extremely excited to work with the BIG3," said Jesser. "Their team is supporting my vision to create an immersive viewing experience for fans, offering viewers fresh new options to see a top sports league at the highest level!"

Jesser will be streaming games three through five (3-6pm ET), Nick Mercs will be streaming games four and five (4-6pm ET), and summit1g will be streaming games four through six (4-7pm ET).

"This program allows the BIG3 to meet the next generation of fans where they are – on social media," said BIG3 president and co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz. "Increasing fandom of our sport will feed back into linear viewership and capture the attention of young, cord-cutting viewers who oftentimes are not existing sports or basketball fans, similarly to what has been done in eGaming. The entertainment industry is still only now understanding the power of influencers and their audiences, and while they are finally beginning to benefit from cultivating their hard-earned followings, too many corporations take from these individuals without uplifting the creator community at large. We are doing the exact opposite. We are supporting these creators and allowing them to do what they do best, use their unique voices to curate and customize the world-class professional content we are providing, in order to supply their audiences with the best possible experience for their particular tastes."

To learn more about the BIG3 go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on X and Instagram. Tickets for the 2024 season are on sale now at BIG3.com/tickets.

ABOUT BIG3:

On January 11, 2017, the BIG3 was born. The first-ever professional FIREBALL3 league is the brainchild of producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, who shared a vision of a player-centric league focused on entertainment and innovation. The BIG3 is a league with no garbage minutes, where trash talk is allowed, defense is emphasized, fast-paced action, and where every point –whether it's a 4-point or 3-point shot – counts. Any given BIG3 team has hall of famers, icons and trailblazers, and the next best 3-on-3 player.

The league has led the sports industry in diversity and opportunity, becoming the first professional sports league to implement a mental health policy, favor CBD as a pain management alternative to opioids, enlist female coaches of men, and appoint a black Commissioner in Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler, who is also professional sports first former player serving as Commissioner. The inaugural CEO was the legendary, incomparable Raider executive Amy Trask. This January 2024, BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube was honored at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, where he received the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award, acknowledging individuals making substantial contributions to their community, the first non-player to be recognized. Founders Ice Cube and Jeffrey Kwatinetz are missioned to better society as BIG3 pursues business success while also helping to break down stereotypes, promote diversity in sports, create opportunities for black, brown, and female athletes beyond the court, and support the black, youth and basketball communities overall.

Contact for BIG3:

Hannah Palacios, [email protected]

SOURCE BIG3