BIG3 Sets First-Ever Open Tryout, Combine, and Draft Dates

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into its fourth season in 2020, the BIG3, creator of FIREBALL3 and premier global FIREBALL3 league, announced that open tryouts and the BIG3 Combine will take place May 15-17 in Los Angeles. The annual BIG3 draft will take place following the conclusion of the combine on May 17.

As part of the new rules for the 2020 season, the minimum age to qualify for athletes has been lowered from 27 to 22. Players must be 22 and over with proof of a 2020 physical exam signed by a licensed physician, and sign film release, waivers, and registration forms. Interested players can find more information and fill out a submission form at big3.com/tryouts2020.

For the first time in its history, the BIG3 will host open tryouts, giving players the opportunity to get invited to the BIG3 Combine. No professional sports experience is required to tryout. Players will have the chance to compete for a roster spot in front of BIG3 coaches, players, and management, including commissioner Clyde Drexler and a collection of hall-of-famers and sporting legends.

BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz commented, "We are looking to find the best FIREBALL3 players in the world. FIREBALL3 requires a unique skillset, and we encourage all athletes who think they have what it takes to come out to Los Angeles to tryout. Last year, the level of competition was at an all-time high for the BIG3 and this season will take it to the next level with our open tryouts as a key component."

The BIG3 announced a series of enhancements coming to the league earlier this year. In addition to the age adjustment, the updates include: a new "Bring the Fire" rule that allows teams one challenge per half resulting in an in-game one-on-one with the victor winning the call; no longer requiring professional basketball experience and encouraging the best athletes in the world to tryout; festivals with six games and musical performances every Saturday. All of these are in addition to the official recognition of the creation of a new global sport: FIREBALL3.

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

