BIG3 To Host Playoffs And Championship At Atlantis Paradise Island For Bahamas Beach Bash

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced that the playoffs, consolation game, and BIG3 Championship Game will be held at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas with games on August 28 and September 4. All playoff games will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The two-week Bahamas takeover will be reminiscent of the widely successful "BIG3 Ballout" during the league's third season in Dallas. With top-level musical performances on-court and other fan engaging events, BIG3 will close out the 2021 season with a bang.

"Atlantis is the perfect backdrop for the 2021 playoffs for both players and fans - a slew of games that is sure to be an electrifying culmination of fast-paced, action-packed, FIREBALL3," said BIG3 Commissioner, Clyde Drexler. "We always have the most competitive games, and now it's going to be even more fierce with a week in the Bahamas on the line!"

"We are thrilled to welcome the BIG3 to The Bahamas for its final two weeks of the season," said Audrey Oswell, President & Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "The BIG3 is known for bringing top-of-the-line talent and entertainment to every venue, and it's an honor to welcome them to the world's most remarkable resort come August. The Bahamas is ready to Bring the Fire."

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3 and is returning for its fourth season on July 10, 2021 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season, including lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22, opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out, and a first-of-its-kind "Bring the Fire" rule that allows teams to challenge one foul per half resulting in an in-game one-on-one.

Atlantis has a storied history hosting the NCAA Battle 4 Atlantis basketball events, and this will be their first-ever professional games held at the venue. Fan attendance and capacity will be determined in coordination with health and safety officials and the local government.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island is a lush, oceanfront resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. A dynamic destination that launched over 25 years ago as a first-of-its-kind modern marvel of nature and engineering, Atlantis has embarked on a new chapter tied to a meaningful connection with the ocean, Bahamian culture, and the spirit of its beloved team members. The resort's new, immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of The Bahamas.

Atlantis features six unique places to stay, from the iconic The Royal to The Beach, The Coral, and Harborside Resort to the residential-style accommodations at The Reef to the luxury accommodations at The Cove, Health Security VERIFIED™ by Forbes Travel Guide. The resort is centered around Aquaventure, an innovative, 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, pools, and white sand beaches. Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in ocean-fed environments. From unparalleled meeting and convention space to the well-appointed Atlantis Marina accommodating yachts up to 220 feet overlooking Marina Village, a Bahamian marketplace, the Atlantis experiences are endless. Additional resort amenities include the 30,000 sq ft tranquil Mandara Spa, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, and CRUSH, a nightclub for teens. The award-winning 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, renowned Atlantis Casino, and duty-free shopping are complemented by celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa; Olives, by Todd English and Casa D'Angelo by Angelo Elia.

Dolphin Cay, the resort's 14-acre marine mammal habitat, is an advanced marine education center and animal rescue rehabilitation hospital whose first residents include 17 rescue dolphins from Hurricane Katrina. Visitors to Dolphin Cay can participate in creative, non-disruptive "interactions" that build real awareness, stir emotion, and help fund the resort's conservation efforts. A portion of the cost of each interaction and those offered through Atlantis Marine Adventures goes back to the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), the resort's nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

