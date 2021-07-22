BIG3 Welcomes Herbal Supplement Company, Dherbs As Official Health And Wellness Partner

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced Dherbs as its official health and wellness partner for the fourth season. The herbal distribution company will be the presenting partner of All About This BIG3, which will premiere weekly on CBSSN, the BIG3 app, and the BIG3 YouTube channel.

As part of the 12 episode show, Dherbs Founder and CEO A.D. Dolphin will make regular guest appearances as he provides fans and BIG3 players with comprehensive and educational information on overall health. The partnership kicked off during the July 10th weekend on CBS Sports as BIG3 made its season return.

Team Power and Ricky Davis – a BIG3 all-star and habitual vegan – will lead the charge this season as they prioritize their health with the help of Dolphin and Dherbs' wellness products. Committed to sharing his knowledge about health and the body's relationship with food after a successful career in professional basketball, Dolphin has made a name for himself as one of the industry's best. Under his guidance and expertise, fans will watch and learn as BIG3 players transform their bodies through a regimented program of dietary regulations and supplement intake.

"The individual health and wellness of our athletes are not only a priority but a fundamental part of our organization. Health has been at the forefront of everyone's minds over the last year and it's a privilege to partner with a company that helps millions lead a healthier life daily. As a fellow athlete himself, A.D. has proven to be an expert both on and off the court and we look forward to having him on the sidelines," said BIG3 co-founders, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz.

Dherbs Founder and CEO A.D. Dolphin shared his enthusiasm. "I am beyond excited that Dherbs is The Official Health & Wellness Partner of BIG3. While millions have turned to Dherbs and our Full Body Cleanse for weight loss, some of these players need more than weight management for their bodies to operate optimally on and off the court. Increasing energy and supercharging their metabolism has become the driving force behind these star athletes using our cleanse. I look forward to working with BIG3 to help shine a spotlight on the importance of overall wellness so that others can walk the path of physical fitness, vitality, and good health."

As a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 has continuously grown the organization through strategic partnerships as it prepares for its season debut on July 10 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The BIG3's regular season will run in Las Vegas and New Orleans. The playoffs, consolation, and championship will be held at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Fans can watch all games live on CBS Sports and Triller.

For more information on the BIG3 league and season, please visit https://big3.com .

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular, and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

ABOUT DHERBS

Dherbs is here to help people reclaim their birthright of optimal health. Health does not come from an external source, but from "within" the human body. We source our high-grade herbs and supplements from around the world, working closely with growers so we can guarantee our shoppers have access to only the freshest, most unrefined herbal remedies currently on the market.

Our unwavering dedication to quality, all-natural herbal remedies has set us apart from other vitamin and supplement companies, earning us the trust and support of a worldwide community that shares our philosophy and appreciates our commitment to helping clients regain their natural balance and vitality.

The Dherbs' Mission is to help people return to nature. We recognize that nature supports all of the creatures that live on this earth. Take responsibility for your health with Dherbs' complete line of natural healing remedies.

