BIG3's All-Star Game Takes its Talents Abroad this Year!

News provided by

BIG3 Basketball LLC

10 Aug, 2023, 20:10 ET

Selected Players Will Face Off at The O2 in London, UK on August 26

Players Include: Michael Beasley, Jodie Meeks, Jordan Crawford, Mike Taylor, Donte Green, Glen Rice, Earl Clark, Ryan Carter, Joe Johnson, Jeremy Pargo, Leandro Barbosa, Gerald Green, Elijah Stewart, Royce White, Frank Nitty & Jason Richardson

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BIG3 League is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of its All-Star Game. This year's festivities will take place at The O2 in London, UK on August 26th, just before the grand Championship game, airing on CBS. Building on the tremendous success of last year's inaugural event, the All-Star Game promises to be a thrilling showcase of basketball's finest talents, uniting players from across the league for an energetic match to remember.

Continue Reading
BIG3 All-Star Game
BIG3 All-Star Game

The festivities will be aired on CBS at 12:00PM ET with the All-Star Game at 6:00PM BST and the Championship following at 7:00PM BST.

Upcoming CBS airing schedule below:

12:00 pm ESTCelebrity Game

1:00 pm ESTAll Star Game

2:00 pm ESTChampionship Game

The All-Star Game, now in its second year, will feature the best players from this season, all coming together in an electrifying display of skill, athleticism, and competition. Like the regular games, the All-Star Game will be played to 50 points, ensuring an action-packed showdown that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Last year's edition saw Team Doc, led by the legendary Dr. J (Julius Erving), triumph over Team Ice (George Gervin) with a score of 50-44. The Most Valuable Player was given to Deshawn Stephens, whose exceptional performance included 15 points and 8 rebounds.

This year's All-Star selections are nothing short of stellar, featuring a lineup of basketball pros who have consistently shone throughout the season. The following players have earned their place on the All-Star roster:

  • Michael Beasley
  • Jodie Meeks
  • Jordan Crawford
  • Mike Taylor
  • Donte Green
  • Glen Rice
  • Earl Clark
  • Ryan Carter
  • Joe Johnson
  • Jeremy Pargo
  • Leandro Barbosa
  • Gerald Green
  • Elijah Stewart
  • Royce White
  • Frank Nitty
  • Jason Richardson

With such an extraordinary ensemble of talent, fans can expect an unforgettable exhibition of basketball excellence, entertainment, and high energy that only the BIG3 can deliver.

Tickets for the BIG3 All-Star Game are now available at big3.com. This event is set to be the highlight of the summer sports calendar as the league's elite talents converge in one thrilling spectacle.

To learn more about the BIG3, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT BIG3:
BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular, and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences. In 2023, the BIG3 was named "Best in Web3" by Sports Business Journal for the league's groundbreaking Web3 Project, Forever Experience Action Tokens (FEATs), offering utility and ownership-like value in BIG3 teams via blockchain technology.

CONTACT:
Tresa Sanders: [email protected]
Daylan Cole: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183820/BIG3_General_All_Star_Graphic_Poster.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846747/BIG3_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE BIG3 Basketball LLC

Also from this source

BIG3's All-Star Game Takes its Talents Abroad this Year!

BIG3 SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH DAILY FANTASY SPORTS LEADER PRIZEPICKS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.