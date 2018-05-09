BIGEYE, a Leading Central Florida Marketing and Advertising Agency, Continues Impressive Growth Trajectory

ORLANDO, Fla., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGEYE, one of the leading marketing and advertising agencies in Florida, generated record revenue in 2017 and is on track to improve upon its impressive growth trajectory in 2018.

The firm, which has recently announced multiple new hires in its account services and digital marketing departments, works at the intersection of digital and traditional marketing. BIGEYE partners with clients of all sizes to create compelling content by using the most innovative industry practices.

"We still produce a lot of conventional marketing work – billboards, TV, radio etc.," said Justin Ramb, BIGEYE's founder and CEO. "Yet we're also focused on leveraging technology to expand what's possible in the world of digital marketing. We're seeing a lot of growth in media buying, media analytics, and attribution modeling. Ultimately, our goal is to turn data into intelligent, actionable insights, empowering our clients to identify the approach that offers the best return on investment."

BIGEYE is taking the lead in this forward-thinking approach by combining their long-standing dedication to creative thinking with this new multi-platform growth within the industry. In order to create the most meaningful brand experiences for consumers, this top agency works closely with clients during the ideation process to hone in on each brand's full potential.

"Great campaigns begin with an inspired idea," said Seth Segura, BIGEYE's Creative Director. "The best agencies possess the ability to generate unique solutions, support their execution through the use of innovative tools and technologies, and produce intelligent data with exceptional accuracy. This philosophy is one reason why BIGEYE has expanded so quickly and why we've forged so many beneficial long-term partnerships with clients. We offer a multi-platform approach that emphasizes the big picture – and delivers consistent results."

Located in Orlando, Florida, BIGEYE is a fully integrated, multi-platform advertising agency that curates deeply compelling campaigns and brand experiences alongside their clients. The BIGEYE team of creative directors, copywriters, artists, programmers and account managers works closely with clients to better understand the needs of their consumers and deliver measurable results.

