Bigeye Announces Key Promotions to Support Continued Rapid Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigeye ( www.bigeyeagency.com ), an audience-focused, creative-driven, full-service advertising agency, has announced the promotion of three staff members who are central to its expansion strategy following a recent long-term planning initiative.

Sandra Marshall, Bigeye Director of Client Services, has been named Vice President of Client Services. Seth Segura, Bigeye Creative Director, will assume the role of Vice President of Creative. Tim McCormack, Bigeye Digital Marketing Manager, will now serve as Vice President of Media and Analytics.

Reaching the right people, at the right place, at the right time.

"Sandra, Seth, and Tim have been instrumental in refining Bigeye's unique approach to achieving our clients' marketing objectives and revenue goals," said President Justin Ramb. "This proven methodology combines audience insights that go far beyond simple demographics, compelling creative, and pinpoint media placement to deliver outstanding results."

Bigeye serves clients in a wide range of markets from its headquarters in Orlando, FL. Its award-winning teams have expertise in the full spectrum of marketing and advertising disciplines, including research, strategy, and campaign management and optimization. Its creative work includes everything from advanced digital and video to more traditional materials like print ads and collateral.

"Our strategy enables the leading companies we work with to cut through the noise and make powerful, profitable connections with their target market," added Ramb. "I'm excited about how this trio can leverage it even more effectively to reach the right people, in the right place, at the right time in their new roles."

About Bigeye

Located in Orlando, Florida, Bigeye is an audience-focused, creative-driven, full-service advertising agency that crafts deeply compelling brand experiences and the strategies that ensure they reach the right people, in the right place, at the right time. The Bigeye team of creative directors, copywriters, artists, programmers, and account managers works closely with clients to better understand the needs of their consumers and deliver measurable results.

Contact:

Justin Ramb, President

Bigeye

321-297-6264

press@bigeyeagency.com

http://www.bigeyeagency.com

SOURCE Bigeye