Bigeye Receives Strategic Investment from Alteryx Ventures

News provided by

Bigeye

06 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigeye is excited to announce a strategic investment by Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Cloud Platform company, to strengthen its data observability platform and global reach. Bigeye delivers lineage-powered data observability to help enterprise data teams monitor data pipelines and detect data quality issues before they impact their business. With this investment by Alteryx, Inc. through its Alteryx Ventures arm, Bigeye intends to further strengthen enterprise adoption, expand its technology, and deepen its partner ecosystem. Alteryx's investment in Bigeye highlights the shared perspective that strong enterprise governance is important when deploying analytics at scale.

Continue Reading
Bigeye receives investment from Alteryx.
Bigeye receives investment from Alteryx.

This investment brings Bigeye's total fundraising to $68.5 million and adds Alteryx to a list of marquee investors including Sequoia Capital, Costanoa Ventures, Coatue, and In-Q-Tel. Alteryx's expertise in enabling analytics adoption at large and complex enterprises aligns well with Bigeye's mission to deliver an enterprise data observability platform that can enable visibility across legacy and modern data stack vendors. Both companies provide solutions that enable organizations to become truly data driven with confidence that their analytics dashboards are governed, accurate, and reliable.

Commenting on this investment, Kyle Kirwan, Bigeye CEO and Founder, said, "I've spoken with enterprise data leaders across many verticals and the need for reliable analytics is a constant theme. Alteryx continues to exhibit leadership in the enterprise analytics space, and we believe with Alteryx's investment, our customers will be able to unlock new capabilities and benefits. Ultimately, both Bigeye and Alteryx allow enterprise leaders to make strategic investments in their data programs with full confidence that they will be able to deliver fast but also reliable insights to their organizations."

"We are excited to partner with Bigeye to help drive accountability and data validity within complex, enterprise data environments. As companies expand their Alteryx deployments to the cloud, reliable data observability is critical to ensuring trust in analytics" said Jay Henderson, SVP of Product Management, Alteryx. "We believe the Bigeye Data Observability Platform will become a strong partner to companies looking to better integrate and observe Alteryx within their mission critical analytic processes."

Alteryx Ventures invests in companies with innovative technology and services that complement Alteryx's analytics and data science products and encourage innovation within the analytics ecosystem. Alteryx's vision centers on enabling every person to achieve breakthrough outcomes from data through analytics automation, data science and unprecedented ease of use.

About Bigeye

Modern businesses rely on accurate, reliable data delivered without interruption. Bigeye was founded by two of Uber's earliest data team managers and is backed by prominent venture capital investors, Sequoia Capital and Coatue. Bigeye is an industry-leading data observability platform that helps data engineering and data science teams ensure data reliability. Organizations use Bigeye's automated data quality monitoring, ML-powered anomaly detection, and deep data lineage to detect and resolve issues before they impact the business.

SOURCE Bigeye

Also from this source

Bigeye and dbt Labs announce partnership to speed data issue detection and resolution

Bigeye and dbt Labs announce partnership to speed data issue detection and resolution

Bigeye, a leader in data observability, and dbt Labs, the pioneer in analytics engineering, today announced a formal partnership to bring integrated...

Data observability platform Bigeye announces acquisition of Data Advantage Group

Bigeye, a data observability company, proudly announces the acquisition of Data Advantage Group, Inc. The integration of Data Advantage Group's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.