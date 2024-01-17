Bigeye Welcomes Eleanor Treharne-Jones as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigeye is thrilled to announce the appointment of Eleanor Treharne-Jones as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Eleanor is a seasoned senior executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience including a decade in SaaS-software and the data industry. She joins Bigeye from her role as CEO at Kensu, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise in data observability and the data industry as a whole.

Eleanor Treharne-Jones joins Bigeye as Chief Operating Officer.
Eleanor has a proven track record of leading high-growth teams and achieving remarkable success. As the CEO of Kensu, she led their mission to revolutionize how organizations monitor their data in real-time and significantly reduce resolution times with data observability. Prior to this, her roles included Chief Revenue Officer for Odaseva, an enterprise data management platform for Salesforce, and Senior Vice President for TrustArc, a leader in data privacy management. She is experienced in driving innovation and growth in emerging markets and leading global high-performing teams in Europe, U.S. and APAC.

"Eleanor has decades of leadership experience spanning nearly every aspect of operating a fast growing company and I'm thrilled to welcome her to the Bigeye team," said Kyle Kirwan, Bigeye's CEO. "As an early figure in data observability, she brings deep knowledge of our space, and that expertise will further support our mission of making data trustworthy by default for our customers."

In her role as COO, Eleanor will play a pivotal role in shaping Bigeye's strategic direction, overseeing key operational functions, and collaborating closely with the founding executive team to continue advancing data observability in the market. She will oversee Bigeye's go-to-market strategy to drive company growth.

Eleanor Treharne-Jones expressed her excitement about joining Bigeye, saying, "The data observability market is at an inflection point with increasing maturity in the solutions now available to data teams and generative AI re-enforcing the need for data reliability. I'm excited to join a team of talented professionals, industry partners, and committed investors to accelerate Bigeye's growth and innovation in this space."

About Bigeye

Modern businesses rely on accurate, reliable data delivered without interruption. Bigeye was founded by two of Uber's earliest data team managers and is backed by prominent venture capital investors, Sequoia Capital and Coatue. Bigeye is an industry-leading data observability platform that helps data engineering and data science teams ensure data reliability. Organizations use Bigeye's automated data quality monitoring, ML-powered anomaly detection, and deep data lineage to detect and resolve issues before they impact the business.

SOURCE Bigeye

News Releases in Similar Topics

