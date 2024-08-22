BIGFOOT BEVERAGE TEAMSTERS VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Workers Demand Company Keep Paws Off Their Pensions

SPRINGFIELD, Ore., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Locals 324 and 206 have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike at Bigfoot Beverage. Bigfoot Beverage is one of the largest soft drink and alcohol distributors in the Pacific Northwest.

"This company loves to sell itself to the public as a 'community partner,'" said Geoff Stewart, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 206. "But if it wants to start acting like a community partner, Bigfoot Beverage must stop trying to destroy its members' retirement security."

At issue in contract negotiations are the workers' retirement benefits. The employer is trying to force the workers to move from a defined-benefit pension plan to a 401k plan. The company has also retained one of the most notorious union-busting law firms in the country for negotiations, Fisher Phillips.

"This company is on the cusp of sacrificing its relationship with its workers, the communities it serves, and the Teamsters Union – rather than reaching a fair deal," said Chris R. Muhs, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 324.

"Bigfoot is saying that we'll all benefit from switching to their 401k plan. That's a bald-faced lie and we all know it," said Aaron Griffith, Local 324 Shop Steward for Bigfoot Beverage of Newport. "Let's call this what it is – a pay cut. We won't stand for it, and we will strike if we need to in a heartbeat."

Teamsters Joint Council 37 represents workers in Oregon, Southwest Washington and Idaho. For more information, go to jcteamsters37.com/

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 37