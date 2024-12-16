Bigfoot Fry Co. Brings Loaded Fry Burritos to its Monstrous Delivery Menu

Fast-Growing Virtual Brand of Galardi Group to Serve Quick & Crave-worthy "Loaded Fries" to Reach Delivery-Driven Consumers

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigfoot Fry Co., the innovative virtual brand from Galardi Group, parent company of iconic restaurant concepts Wienerschnitzel, Tastee Freez, and Hamburger Stand, continues to roll out bold and crave-worthy menu options tailored for the modern delivery-driven consumer.

Available exclusively through DoorDash and Uber Eats, Bigfoot Fry Co. has expanded its menu with exciting new items, building on its signature loaded fries to create hearty and portable meals. These offerings underscore the brand's mission to turn golden fries into irresistible dining experiences. Options like the Ultimate Chili Cheeseburger Fries, Irish Nacho Fries, and Philly Fries feature premium toppings and delicious sauces, designed to deliver big flavors that satisfy appetites with every bite.

"Bigfoot Fry Co. has quickly established itself as a favorite among American cuisine lovers, seamlessly complementing the Galardi Group's portfolio," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Galardi Group. "Our focus on innovation and creativity in the loaded fry category has resonated with consumers. These menu additions exemplify the unique, indulgent, and fun dining experience that's driving our growth in the delivery market."

Launched earlier this year, Bigfoot Fry Co. operates out of more than 200 locations and is on track to exceed 300 by the end of Q1 2025. Positioned to drive sales and create new growth opportunities, the brand enhances existing franchise operations and expands the Galardi Group's footprint beyond traditional quick-service markets.

"Our franchisees have embraced Bigfoot Fry Co. as an innovative way to tap into the booming delivery market," added Courtney Green, Senior Manager of the Galardi Group. "This increased demand among consumers for convenient and innovative dining options paved the way for virtual brands like Bigfoot to thrive. With the addition of Loaded Fry Burritos, we continue to create even more opportunities to delight customers while driving incremental revenue."

Bigfoot Fry Co. delivers a fully digital dining experience, available exclusively through leading third-party platforms like DoorDash and Uber Eats. By pairing convenience with indulgent meals, the brand continues to solidify its position as a trailblazer in the virtual dining space.

For more information on Bigfoot Fry Co. and its menu, visit BigfootFryCo.com.

About Bigfoot Fry Co.

