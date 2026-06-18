BIGGBY® COFFEE Celebrates Longtime Sustainability Partner; University of Notre Dame Honors Paramount Coffee

The recognition highlights Paramount Coffee's commitment to responsible sourcing and reflects shared values that have supported BIGGBY® COFFEE's Farm-Direct journey.

EAST LANSING, Mich., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE, the 460-plus-unit coffee franchise, is congratulating longtime supplier and sustainability partner Paramount Coffee on receiving the Human Rights and Social Responsibility Award at the University of Notre Dame's 3rd Annual Sustainability Celebration.

The annual awards recognize organizations that make sustainability "an integral part of their business practices while partnering with the University of Notre Dame." Paramount Coffee was honored for its Farm-Direct sourcing efforts, which help the university serve coffee with traceable supply chains sourced from farms that prioritize worker well-being and community development.

Additionally, Paramount Coffee was recently recognized as a finalist for the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) 2026 Sustainability Award, a major global honor of which the company is incredibly proud. According to the SCA, the awards recognize those "dedicated to confronting the enormous challenges facing our industry – from climate change to gender equality – but also to collaborating across geographies, cultures, and supply chain roles, and to sharing the lessons they have learned for the benefit of the entire coffee sector."

"It's exciting to see Paramount Coffee recognized for its commitment to responsible sourcing," said Bob Fish, Co-CEO of BIGGBY® COFFEE and founder of OBIIS (One BIGG Island in Space). "We've been working with Paramount since 1999, and they've been with us every step of the way as we've challenged ourselves to build a better coffee system. Together, we're proving that coffee can be a force for good, creating real opportunities for farmers, strengthening communities and helping ensure every cup tells a story of care, connection and impact."

Founded in 1935, Paramount Coffee has been a key supplier to BIGGBY® COFFEE and has supported the company's Farm-Direct sourcing efforts through OBIIS. Together, these initiatives are helping BIGGBY® COFFEE progress toward its goal of becoming 100% Farm-Direct sourced by the end of 2028.

BIGGBY® COFFEE's ongoing farm-direct program ensures its coffee is purchased from farmers who treat their people well, invest in their communities and embrace practices that are better for the planet. OBIIS visits each farm personally to validate its practices, confirm its values and forge healthy, long-term relationships with the farmers.

"We're proud that the University of Notre Dame recognizes our commitment to sustainability," said Rich Schaafsma, President of Paramount Coffee. "We believe in creating enduring positive impact for the people and communities we serve, and our mission is to offer coffee blends that are sourced with integrity. Buying farm-direct coffee is a simple way we can all make a positive impact on people, planet and community."

These efforts and relationships are helping BIGGBY® COFFEE serve up more than just a great cup of coffee. They're bringing the brand closer to a future where every cup has a story: one connected to the farmer who grew the beans, the community that nurtured them and the journey they took to get into customers' hands. Along the way, BIGGBY® COFFEE is proud to work with trusted partners like Paramount Coffee, whose commitment to doing the right thing aligns with the values that guide the brand every day.

About the BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 460 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests, and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment, and invest in their communities.

In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection and uplifting everyday interactions.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Davern

Mainland

773-415-8477

[email protected]

SOURCE BIGGBY® COFFEE