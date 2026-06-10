BIGGBY® COFFEE is Bringing the Summer Fun with Toasted Campfire Flavors, Refreshing Peach Sips and Fun for the Whole Family

With the season in full swing through Aug. 19, the brand is serving up nostalgic campfire treats, juicy fruit creations, energy boosts and new snacks designed for seasonal adventures.

EAST LANSING, Mich., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE, the 460-plus-unit high-energy coffee franchise, is keeping the fun going this summer with a lineup inspired by road trips, campfires, sunny afternoons and those little moments that make the season unforgettable. Running now through Aug. 19, 2026, BIGGBY® COFFEE's seasonal menu brings together nostalgic campfire flavors, juicy peach creations and feel-good promotions designed to make every summer adventure a little sweeter.

This year's lineup is built around two craveable flavor themes: S'mores and Peach.

The Campfire collection captures the cozy magic of summer nights with toasted marshmallow, hazelnut and mocha flavors, all topped with graham cracker crumbles for the ultimate sip of nostalgia.

Featured Campfire beverages include:

Campfire Latte

Sweet Foam Campfire Cold Brew

Campfire Creme Freeze

'Lil Camper Magic Milk (Available starting June 11)

For guests looking for something bright, juicy and refreshing, the Peach lineup delivers real diced peaches and sunny flavor combinations made for warm-weather sipping.

Featured Peach beverages include:

Just Peachy BIGGBY Blast®

Sun of a Peach Creme Freeze

Blackberry Peach Lemonade

Peach Iced Tea

BIGGBY® is also giving energy drink fans something to get excited about with Juneberry Red Bull® (Sea Blue Edition), featured in the Triple Berry Red Bull® Mocktail and available to customize across the brand's energy lineup.

And because summer cravings go beyond drinks, BIGGBY® is adding even more flavor to the menu with new food offerings. Guests can fuel up with the new Power Stack sandwich, featuring sausage and cheddar on a crispy hashbrown waffle, or snack on warm Pretzel Bites with cheese. This sandwich is a great protein boost and is also gluten friendly.

One of the biggest highlights of the season is the refreshed BIGGBY® Kids Menu and the debut of the "Lil' BIGGBY® Crew," a playful cast of characters bringing extra fun to family coffee runs. With colorful lemonades, Magic Milks and kid-friendly favorites, BIGGBY® is making summer outings fun for kids and easy for parents.

To keep the good vibes rolling all season long, BIGGBY® COFFEE is also serving up a variety of limited-time promotions:

50% off BIGGBY® Blast Energy Drinks (May 21 to Aug. 19): Available exclusively through the BIGGBY® app

99-cent Kids Drinks (June 11 to Aug. 19): Available across the new Kids Menu

Father's Day (June 21): Buy one, get one free or $1 off any drink, any size

Fourth of July (July 3 to 5): Buy one, get one free on select holiday beverages

The fun continues June 29 through July 5 with a festive Fourth of July drink lineup featuring frozen beverages and a limited-time Star-Spangled Cake Pop.

From campfire-inspired treats and peach-packed sips to family fun and summer road trip fuel, BIGGBY® COFFEE is serving up a season full of smiles, memories and reasons to celebrate.

About the BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 460 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment and invest in their communities.

In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection and uplifting everyday interactions.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209-617-6518

[email protected]

SOURCE BIGGBY® COFFEE