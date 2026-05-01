BIGGBY® COFFEE Teams Up with "The Sheep Detectives" for a Springtime Adventure Full of Fun (and Flavor)

The high-energy coffee franchise teams up with the family-friendly movie to bring themed drinks and in-store moments designed for both kids and parents.

EAST LANSING, Mich., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE, the 460-plus-unit high-energy coffee franchise, is turning up the fun this spring with its first-ever family film collaboration featuring "The Sheep Detectives," an upcoming movie from Amazon MGM Studios, to create a playful, feel-good experience for guests of all ages.

With "The Sheep Detectives" arriving in theaters on May 8, BIGGBY® is giving families a fun way to start the adventure early, bringing the story to life through a limited-time lineup of themed drinks, in-store surprises and social moments designed to make every visit feel a little more magical. Special drinks include: Detective Lily Lemonade, Fainting Sheep Latte, Woolly White Magic Milk and more.

In this witty, new breed of mystery, George (Hugh Jackman) is a shepherd who reads detective novels to his beloved sheep every night, assuming they can't possibly understand. But when a mysterious incident disrupts life on the farm, the sheep realize they must become the detectives. As they follow the clues and investigate human suspects, they prove that even sheep can be brilliant crime-solvers.

BIGGBY® is leaning into what it does best: creating small, meaningful moments of joy. From curious kids to coffee-loving parents, this collaboration is all about giving families a reason to press pause on their day and enjoy something together.

Whether it's trying a new drink, spotting themed touches in-store or turning a quick stop into a mini adventure, BIGGBY® is making everyday moments feel a bit more memorable.

The collaboration also offers a sneak peek at what's ahead for the brand, with a refreshed Kids Menu launching this summer, giving even the youngest guests more reasons to love their BIGGBY® runs.

Just in time for Mother's Day weekend, the timing couldn't be better. It's the perfect excuse for families to swing by after a movie, meet up for a weekend treat or celebrate mom with something a little more fun than the usual coffee run.

"At BIGGBY®, we're always looking for ways to make someone's day just a little brighter, and this collaboration is a perfect example of that," said Rita Bettino, BIGGBY COFFEE® CMO. "With the movie hitting theaters May 8, we love that families can get a little preview of the fun when they visit BIGGBY®. It's all about creating those small, happy moments."

The Sheep Detectives opens Mother's Day, May 8, in theaters everywhere! Rated PG.

To find a BIGGBY® COFFEE location near you, visit www.biggby.com.

About the BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 460 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment and invest in their communities.

In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection and uplifting everyday interactions.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Davern

Mainland

773-415-8477

[email protected]

SOURCE BIGGBY® COFFEE