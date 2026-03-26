BIGGBY® COFFEE Launches Limited-Time Cherry Sakura Red Bull® Lineup for Spring Energy Boost

The high-energy coffee franchise is rolling out the beverages from March 26 through May 20 in partnership with Red Bull.

EAST LANSING, Mich., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE, the 460-plus-unit high-energy coffee franchise, is celebrating spring with a limited-time Cherry Sakura Red Bull® lineup, available March 26 through May 20. Created in partnership with Red Bull®, the new drinks bring a bright, seasonal flavor to BIGGBY® COFFEE's energy menu.

Inspired by Japanese cherry blossoms, also known as Cherry Sakura, the flavor combines fruity and floral notes. The pink beverages are easy to grab and designed for guests who like bold, flavor-forward energy drinks.

The Cherry Sakura Red Bull® lineup includes:

Cherry Sakura Splash Mocktail

Cherry Sakura Creme Freeze

Cherry Sakura Red Bull®

Red Bull® has become a familiar favorite on BIGGBY® COFFEE's menu, and Cherry Sakura adds a new, limited-time flavor guests can only find at BIGGBY®. The partnership will be backed by digital and delivery support, including special DoorDash promotions.

Guests can find the Cherry Sakura Red Bull® lineup at participating BIGGBY® locations nationwide for a limited time.

To find a BIGGBY® COFFEE location near you, visit www.BIGGBY.com.

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 460 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests, and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment, and invest in their communities.

In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection and uplifting everyday interactions.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Davern

Mainland

773-415-8477

[email protected]

SOURCE BIGGBY® COFFEE