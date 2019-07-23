Bigger. Better. Bolder! Blockland Solutions Conference is Back with Even More Influential Speakers, Experiential Learning and Robust Networking

"What makes Blockland Solutions unique is that it brings together experts in industries that don't always have the opportunity to naturally intersect – from government and private enterprise to philanthropy and start-ups," said Bernie Moreno, a key influencer behind Blockland Cleveland. "The result is a conference based on solutions – practical uses of technology that anyone can find relevant for their organization."

Looking Back

"Last year's conference exceeded expectations on all levels, with more than 98% of attendees saying they would recommend it to others," added Moreno. "The team developed one of the best blockchain conferences out there with world-renowned speakers, workshops and content. Participants were astounded at the breadth and level of experts we secured. It really laid the foundation for several key tech-focused initiatives this year."

Since the 2018 Blockland Solutions Conference, the following key announcements have been made:

AT&T to Launch New 5G Cellular Service – AT&T Communications CEO John Donovan spoke at Blockland Solutions 2018, and his visit to Cleveland served as the impetus to launching their 5G service here. Promising data speeds 50 to 100 times faster than current 4G LTE networks, the service will be live in early 2020. In addition, AT&T pledged more than $350,000 to promote digital literacy through its Believe Cleveland program.

City Block, a Blockland Tech Hub, To Open in Tower City – In July, Moreno announced that City Block, the Blockland tech hub conceived to attract and grow start-up companies in Cleveland, will open at Tower City as early as next year. "City Block will be a 350,000 square foot entrepreneurial center that will transform the heart of the city into a buzzing cross-section of entrepreneurs and services," added Moreno.

New Security Solutions Day - Understanding the Importance and Urgency of Cybersecurity – One of the most promising things to emerge is our collaborative strength manifested in the merging of the successful BusinessTECH Forum with Blockland Solutions. Formerly a separate event focused on cybersecurity, BusinessTECH Forum will now be folded into Blockland Solutions to expand the topic range and maximize the value for attendees.

Looking Ahead

The 2019 Blockland Solutions Conference will kick off on December 9th with speakers including:

Thomas Kurian , CEO, Google Cloud

, CEO, Google Cloud Don Tapscott , Co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Blockchain Research Institute

, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Blockchain Research Institute Nick Szabo , CEO, Global Financial Access, Inc. and Inventor of Smart Contracts and Bit Gold

, CEO, Global Financial Access, Inc. and Inventor of Smart Contracts and Bit Gold A regulatory panel moderated by Perianne Boring , CEO of Chamber of Digital Commerce and featuring Rep. Anthony Gonzalez , and Rep. Warren Davidson

Following the morning keynotes, attendees will have the opportunity to follow six tracks from thought-leaders in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, commercial, government and legal, and non-profit and education. A professional developer's coding workshop will also be offered as a track and begins a day early on Sunday, December 8. Additionally, the conference will feature a pitch competition for blockchain and emerging tech start-ups.

Wednesday, December 11th will be dedicated to Security Solutions, presented by MCPc. The entire day will focus on cybersecurity, a topic that was previously addressed in BusinessTECH Forum, and now is an added value for all Blockland Solutions attendees. The day will begin with a keynote from a top FBI cybersecurity expert. From there, attendees can attend dozens of sessions, with more than 50 featured speakers whose expertise ranges from IT & cybersecurity to big data, AI and even corporate responsibility and technology.

"Merging BusinessTECH with Blockland Solutions will provide a greatly enhanced and more meaningful experience," said Andy Jones, Chief Executive Officer of MCPc. "The 2018 Blockland Solutions conference exceeded everyone's expectations, and we will do that again this year by featuring the latest and smartest thinking on cybersecurity with an exceptional array of relevant content and actionable insights from truly thought-provoking speakers.

Early-bird registration is now open with additional discounted rates available for government representatives, non-profits, start-ups and students. Registration fees can be paid in cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and USD Coin) as well as credit card. For additional information about the Blockland Solutions Conference, or to register, visit BlocklandSolutions.com.

ABOUT BLOCKLAND CLEVELAND

Blockland is an unprecedented, community-wide movement that seeks to make Cleveland one of the nation's front-running tech cities by building a collaborative technology ecosystem centered around blockchain thought leadership and other complementary technologies. Blockland is designed to connect developers, business leaders, government representatives, entrepreneurs, philanthropic organizations and universities to explore and accelerate the adoption and growth of this disruptive technology for the betterment of northeast Ohio. Visit www.blocklandcleveland.com for more information.

