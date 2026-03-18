Bigger Portions, Same Price: Maggiano's Offers Larger Portions and Expanded Family Style Dining at No Extra Cost

Across all 48 locations nationwide*, guests will see substantially larger pasta dishes with approximately 20% more pasta on favorite entrées like Chicken Fettucine Alfredo and Spaghetti & Meatballs served with increased portions of chicken, meatballs, and shrimp — all at no extra cost. The Family Style menu — the best way to experience Maggiano's — has also been expanded to include 15 additional classic dishes including favorites like Baked Ziti, Eggplant Parmesan, Four Cheese Ravioli, and Chicken Piccata, ensuring everyone at the table can enjoy more of their favorites (and discover a few new ones, too).

The move reflects a confident return to what Maggiano's does best: hearty portions, familiar Italian-American flavors, and meals meant to be shared. By leaning into abundance and delivering more value, Maggiano's is bringing people back to the table in a big way, staying true to its roots while reigniting the spirit that has defined the brand for generations.

"Back to Maggiano's means recommitting to what made this brand special— scratch-made food, abundant portions with enough to take home for a second or third meal, and Italian-American favorites we all love sharing with friends and family," said Kevin Hochman, CEO and President of Brinker International, Inc. "The new family-style spread is exactly how Nonna would do it—serving up plate after plate until you couldn't possibly eat another bite, then sending you home with leftovers anyway."

The brand is also taking its beloved Family Style dining experience to the next level by adding 15 additional dishes to the current selections — giving guests even more variety and more reasons to gather around the table. Designed for parties of four or more, and starting at just $44 per person ($14 for guests under 12), the four-course Family Style menu continues to deliver an abundant spread of fan-favorite dishes and keeps them coming until everyone is full. The experience begins with two salads, followed by two appetizers, four entrées, and three scratch-made desserts designed for sharing including the famous Gigi's Buttercake, Tiramisu, and New York Style Cheesecake.

"At Maggiano's, we've always believed that Italian-American dining should feel generous in spirit and rich in flavor," said Chef Anthony Amoroso, Vice President of Innovation and Growth at Maggiano's Little Italy. "That tradition has defined us for decades. Whether enjoying your favorite pasta or gathering around the table for Family Style, the experience should feel warm, welcoming, and leave everyone feeling satisfied. We are going back to our core beliefs to make sure every dish reflects that spirit — delivering the same scratch-made quality, abundant portions, and classic dishes that remind you why you came in the first place."

Whether gathering for a celebration, date night or family dinner, guests can expect fuller plates, more choice and the warm hospitality that defines the Maggiano's experience.

To find a Maggiano's location near you, please visit maggianos.com, and follow along on social @MaggianosLittleItaly.

*Prices and selections may vary by location. Family Style menu is not available at airport locations.

About Maggiano's Little Italy ®

Maggiano's Little Italy specializes in Italian American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano's menu features both classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, steaks, seafood, decadent desserts, and a captivating selection of theatrical cocktails. Maggiano's has 48 restaurants nationwide offering lunch, dinner, delivery, carryout and various banquet services. Select menu favorites may also be found at airport locations, which offer dine-in and carryout only. Maggiano's is owned and operated by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies, serving more than one million guests daily. Brinker owns or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. In addition to Maggiano's, Brinker owns and operates Chili's® Grill & Bar.

Follow news about Maggiano's on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest. For additional information, including the restaurant nearest you, please visit maggianos.com.

SOURCE Maggiano's Little Italy