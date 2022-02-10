Biggest Gaming Deal in History Reveals Importance of Premium, World-Class Content

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Megadeals within the video gaming space over the last month confirm that content really is king. Technology giant Microsoft just announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) for a whopping $68.7 billion, marking the biggest sale in video game history. The deal, which is far ahead of the takeover of Zynga by Take-Two for $12.7 billion, will make Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) the third-largest game company after Sony and Tencent. According to Microsoft CEO, gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment and it's creating exciting opportunities for companies like Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) (TSX:BRAG), Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (TSX:EGLX) (NASDAQ:EGLX), and Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) who are focused on providing the growing market with world-class content.

Global B2B iGaming technology and content specialist Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) (TSX:BRAG) is continuing to expand its reach across North America, Latin America and Europe. The company is growing to become an international force in the global online gaming market.

Bragg has launched Egyptian Magic , the first title from Atomic Slot Lab, in several European iGaming markets. Atomic Slot Lab is Bragg's new game development studio focused on providing the highest quality online games to slot players around the world. Egyptian Magic, which is slated to roll out in the US later this year, is set to be an instant classic.

"Our first title, Egyptian Magic, from our newest game development studio, Atomic Slot Lab, demonstrates our strategic focus on developing high-quality content that is customized to meet the engaging entertainment features players in various iGaming markets favor.," said Bragg's Group Director of Content Doug Fallon.

"Through years of experience, we have learned what content players want and have tailored our math, features and themes to the preferences in specific markets. Atomic Slot Lab will draw on our knowledge of the U.S. market and coupled with Bragg's experience in Europe, we will focus on delivering the highest quality online games to slot players globally. We are very excited to release Egyptian Magic, which was developed to appeal to a wide demographic of players as we introduce our online casino content on both sides of the Atlantic."

Atomic Slot Lab is the latest addition to Bragg's growing portfolio of content studios, which includes ORYX Gaming studio, O2X, and Wild Streak Gaming. ORYX Gaming has expanded its reach into the UK market after bringing its content to Novibet online. The launch follows ORYX obtaining its UK license in November, allowing it to provide its content to major brands in the large and established market.

Bragg Gaming Group also recently entered into an agreement to supply its range of exclusive slots to Swiss operator Casino Interlaken through ORYX Gaming, marking the iGaming provider's expansion into the market. The partnership with Interlaken marks ORYX's third partnership in Switzerland following agreements with major operators Grand Casino Luzern and Grand Casino Baden.

Gaming Companies Understands the Importance of Optimizing Content

On January 18, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) announced it will be acquired by Microsoft for $95 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion, including Activision Blizzard's net cash. The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises like Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty and Candy Crush, in addition to the global esports business through the Major League Gaming. Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision and he and his team will continue to focus on efforts to further strengthen company culture and accelerate company growth. Once the deal is done, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported strong second-quarter results , fueled by Microsoft Cloud strength. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, revenue grew 20% to $51.7 billion and net income increased 21% to $18.8 billion. Amy Hood, executive vice president and CFO of Microsoft said that strong business execution, represented by strong growth in reservations from Azure's long-term commitments, drove Microsoft Cloud revenue to $22.1 billion, up 32% year-over-year. Microsoft returned $10.9 billion to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 9% from the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (TSX:EGLX) (NASDAQ:EGLX) announced on January 31 that its digital media property hit a record 51.8 million unique visitors in the US in December 2021. According to the release, the spotlight on the games industry has never been brighter following the Microsoft-Activision deal. Time spent on gaming-related media activities now nearly equals time spent actually playing video games. Enthusiast Gaming's audience consists of Millennials and Gen Z visitors, ages 13-34. The growth of gaming media is driven by these demographics as they shift content consumption from traditional social media, sports media, and streaming platforms to gaming platforms. Enthusiast Gaming generated 254% growth in this audience for the three years ending December 2021.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has expanded its industry-leading OpenGaming™ platform offering in key US regulated states after signing an exclusive aggregation agreement with award-winning studio Wazdan. The two companies will work closely together to bring high-quality mobile games to gamers in the states of New Jersey and West Virginia, starting in the first quarter of 2022. This latest addition to Scientific Games' ever-growing ecosystem further demonstrates the appeal of the OpenGaming™ platform to operators and lotteries in major regulated markets in the United States and the rest of the world.

As content needs are exploding, opportunities for iGaming companies like Bragg Gaming Group are unprecedented.

