Biggest Nationwide Free Limo and Bus Sales Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid many nationwide car sales websites, there was an eminent need for a website that showcases luxury bus sales and limos to the limo operators and the general public. After 30-plus years of experience in the luxury ground transportation industry, Global Limos has developed a limo for sale https://www.globallimos.com/sales website that will give its 10,000 plus connected limo operators and private users, not from the industry, to sell limos, party buses, luxury SUVs like Escalade, Navigator, and of course Mercedes Sprinter vans in different configurations, and motor coaches.

Why a free limo sales platform?

Having talked to Jonathan Maimon, CTO of the Global Limos' limo sales website, he said, "The founders of Global Limos have been involved in the limousine and bus industry for the last 30 years. They wanted to build a platform that helps limousine and bus operators sell their vehicles quickly, without breaking their pocket, enabling them to purchase new fleet."

Features available on the website

With hundreds of limos, party and shuttle buses, motor coaches, and Mercedes Sprinter vans listed on the website every month, the platform enables users to filter specific vehicles based on the type of usage like corporate transport, limo style party bus, motor coach, etc. Other handy filters include manufacturer brand names like Ford, Cadillac, MCI, and Mercedes Benz, further jotting down the listings with the location of vehicles and names of the vehicle models.



The technology and marketing departments with the Global Limos bus sales' platform understood the importance of using social media to promote the bus and limo sales. Users can message the admins to have their vehicles featured on website's massive 32,000-followers Facebook group "Largest Limo and Bus Sales https://facebook.com/groups/596349001386958 & Networking group by Globallimos.com." The Facebook group, Instagram limo sales page called @limo_n_bus_sales https://www.instagram.com/limo_n_bus_sales_?igsh=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr, the YouTube channel @GlobalLimoBusSales, Snapchat page, and website get massive views of over 200,000 per month.



Another great feature of this luxury bus for sale marketplace is that insurance and finance companies, leading limo and bus builders https://www.globallimos.com/sales/view-limo-manufacturers and other related companies in the ground transportation industry can showcase their services on the website.



Whether limo and bus operators are looking to buy and sell their fleet, or private users seeking to purchase luxury and livery vehicles like limos, buses, and Sprinters, Global Limos' biggest online marketplace for limos and party buses is an excellent tool in helping buyers and sellers connect.

