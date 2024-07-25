Biggs Museum of American Art Announces Election of Three New Members to Board of Trustees

"I am honored to be appointed as the President of the Board of Trustees for the Biggs Museum of American Art," said Dr. Wilma Mishoe. "We are entering an exciting new renaissance phase with a comprehensive growth plan, including the recently approved Building Master Plan. This plan will significantly expand and enhance our facilities, creating a community pavilion courtyard, upgraded public spaces, and flexible exhibition halls. With over $10M secured to support this extraordinary vision, I am eager to build on this success and to lead a historic, comprehensive campaign to complete this expansion plan and amplify the Biggs' impact in DE and beyond."

Dr. Wilma Mishoe

Dr. Wilma Mishoe is a trailblazer in higher education, having made history as the first and only female President of Delaware State University. With a robust background in educational administration, Dr. Mishoe's leadership roles have included serving as the first female Chairperson of the University's Board of Trustees, the first African American female to chair the Capital School District Board of Education, and the first African American Female to chair the State's Public Integrity Commission. Her career spans over three decades, with significant contributions at Delaware Technical & Community College and Wilmington College. Her accolades include induction into the Delaware State Hall of Fame of Delaware Women and the Delaware State University Hall of Fame. Dr. Mishoe continues to serve on numerous local and state boards, embodying a lifelong commitment to community service and activism.

Andre Swygert

Andre Swygert is a retired business development professional with a distinguished career in the aerospace and defense sectors. As Director of Proposal Development for BAE Systems, Andre excelled in managing collaborative efforts to capture new business opportunities. He also co-owned an art gallery in Miami, specializing in antique prints and custom framing. Now an author on aviation subjects, Andre contributes to Air & Space Smithsonian magazine and other outlets. He is also involved with the John H. Porter Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., working to preserve the history of black Army Air Force units during World War II.

Daniel Thompson

Daniel Thompson is a Senior Vice President and Private Client Advisor with Bank of America Private Bank in Wilmington, Delaware. With over 25 years of experience, Dan specializes in wealth management for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. He has a proven track record in investment management, trust and estate planning, and philanthropic guidance. Dan's extensive career includes leadership roles at Barclays and Morgan Stanley. He also serves on the board of trustees for The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation and has been actively involved with Breakthrough Collaborative and the Barnes Foundation. Dan resides in Greenville, Delaware, with his wife and two daughters.

Janell Upton

Janell Upton brings over 30 years of diverse financial industry experience to the Board, with a focus on human resources, operational excellence, and superior service delivery. As President/CEO of Dover Federal Credit Union, Janell has demonstrated exceptional leadership in rebranding efforts, modernizing lending practices, and fostering a culture of compliance. Her previous roles include Executive Vice President at Educational Federal Credit Union and Senior Vice President at Alaska USA Federal Credit Union. Janell's strategic vision and ability to build high-performing teams have been instrumental in achieving organizational success across multiple financial institutions. Janell serves on the Board of the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce (CDCC) and resides in Dover, DE.

The Biggs Museum of American Art is excited to welcome these exceptional leaders to its Board of Trustees. Their combined expertise and passion for the arts will undoubtedly enhance the museum's mission to promote American art and history.

ABOUT THE BIGGS MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART:

The Biggs Museum of American Art, located in Dover, Delaware, is dedicated to celebrating the artistic legacy of America. The museum offers a diverse collection of American fine and decorative arts from the 18th century to the present. Through exhibitions, educational programs, and community engagement, the Biggs Museum inspires a deeper understanding and appreciation of American art and culture. The Biggs Museum of American Art is a private, non-profit 501(c) (3) organization. www.thebiggsmuseum.org

