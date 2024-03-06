Biggs Museum of American Art to Receive $10,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

DOVER, Del., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biggs Museum of American Art is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Challenge America award of $10,000. This grant will support the development and facilitation of Spanish language family programming within the museum. In total, the NEA will award 257 Challenge America awards totaling $2,570,000 that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grants.

"The NEA is delighted to announce this grant to the Biggs Museum of American Art, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community," said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives."

Biggs Deputy Director Sandra James, added, "We are so grateful to be able fill a gap in the needs of our local community with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. This will allow us to further develop our Spanish language family programming for the upcoming year. This initiative not only enhances accessibility to cultural resources but also dismantles barriers to participation. We are committed to cultivating an inclusive space where all can engage and thrive."

The Spanish Language Program at Biggs Museum of American Art provides on- and off-site bilingual art educational programming to broaden the diversity of the museum's audience and more effectively engage the communities it serves. The program will fund family-oriented, Spanish language art programming, including gallery tours, art making workshops, and programs to engage students in cross-disciplinary art centric activities. The museum is eager to reach and engage new audiences and has partnered with First State Community Action Agency and its family of companies to bring this plan to fruition.

ABOUT THE BIGGS MUSEUM OF ART

The Biggs Museum of American Art is a dynamic, accredited, art museum in Dover, Delaware, founded in 1993 by collector Sewell C. Biggs. The Biggs Museum is nationally recognized for its exceptional collections of American decorative arts of Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic region, and for its collections of American art from 1700 to today. The Museum engages audiences through a compelling program of collection based and temporary exhibitions plus encourages the development of creativity and an appreciation for art by offering a comprehensive slate of educational programming for all ages. The Biggs Museum of American Art is a private, non-profit 501(c) (3) organization. www.biggsmuseum.org

