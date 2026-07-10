BigHeart Health Launches My Health. My Power. -- A Free Program Connecting Illinois Medicaid Members to Preventive Care and Social Support

Virtual care company partners with Walmart to launch statewide grocery store enrollment campaign.

CHICAGO, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BigHeart Health (formerly MyOwnDoctor) announces the launch of My Health. My Power., a free program available to Illinois Medicaid members that provides preventive healthcare, personalized health support, and connections to essential social services to help people stay healthy before serious illness develops.

BigHeart Health will host My Health. My Power. enrollment fairs Friday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart at 7050 S. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Eligible Illinois Medicaid members can enroll in the program, receive healthy recipes and wellness resources, connect with local community services, and be entered for a chance to win prizes.

BigHeart Health, a Chicago-based virtual care company, was selected by the State of Illinois as the state's designated Medicaid Prevention Care and Education Organization (MPCEO). Working with Illinois' Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), the program is expected to engage more than 400,000 Medicaid members by closing preventive care gaps, improving health outcomes, and addressing health disparities.

The program combines healthcare navigation and education with support for social needs, helping members connect not only with doctors and preventive services, but also resources for food, housing, transportation, utilities, and employment.

"My Health. My Power. comes at a critical time in the midst of Medicaid rule changes and cuts. Preventive care has never been more important," said Cheryle Jackson, CEO of BigHeart Health. "If you're well, stay well. If you're sick, get better. Our goal is to give people the knowledge, support, and resources they need to take charge of their health."

Each participant is paired with a Personal Healthcare Consultant who helps members connect with primary care providers, specialists, mental health services, screenings, and other healthcare and social resources while developing a personalized plan for better health.

What Members Receive

At no cost, eligible Medicaid members receive:

Personalized guidance from a dedicated healthcare team





Help finding doctors, specialists, mental health providers, and preventive screenings





Coaching and education to prevent and manage chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and kidney disease





Digital wellness resources covering nutrition, stress management, weight management, and emotional wellness





Assistance understanding Medicaid benefits and scheduling appointments





Connections to community resources for food, housing, transportation, utilities, and employment

The program focuses on Medicaid members who face the greatest barriers to care, including individuals with chronic conditions, families with young children, underserved communities, pregnant and postpartum individuals, people experiencing housing instability, LGBTQ+ members, and those with behavioral health needs.

Outreach will prioritize communities across South Cook, Will and Grundy Counties, Central Illinois, and Southern Illinois through partnerships with nonprofits, churches, community organizations, and social service agencies.

Enrollment is free for eligible Illinois Medicaid members. To learn more or to enroll, visit myhealthmypower.com or call 312-210-7820.

"My Health. My Power. represents a modern, community-based approach to patient education," Jackson said. "By combining technology, personalized support, and trusted community partnerships, we're helping Medicaid members take control of their health and build healthier futures."

About BigHeart Health

BigHeart Health (formerly MyOwnDoctor) is a Chicago-based virtual healthcare and telehealth company dedicated to eliminating health disparities by expanding access to preventive education and culturally competent care so every person feels respected, understood, and valued.

Media Contact: Shawn Taylor | [email protected] | 312-371-6260.

SOURCE BigHeart Health