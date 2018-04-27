Bighorn Crossing - Groundbreaking May 3rd

WHAT: Bighorn Crossing, a new development comprised of contemporary townhomes, apartments, a brewery and a Microtel by Wyndham, sold out Phase 1 of townhomes and will break ground Thursday, May 3rd 2018. The development, located on the shore of Georgetown Lake in Georgetown, Colorado, was created with the intention of providing affordable, modern housing to those who will appreciate and utilize its close proximity to the lake, mountains, and eight world class ski resorts. The developer is hosting a groundbreaking event open to the public.

- Groundbreaking ceremony followed by celebration event

- Meet the developers, listing agent, and other members of the Bighorn Crossing team

- Pick up brochures and marketing collateral

- View samples of materials and finishes

- Beer and taco bar

WHO:

Kurt Soukup (Developer)

Tiffany Hammond of Keller Williams (Listing Agent)

WHEN:

Thursday May 3rd, 2018

Groundbreaking Ceremony - 3:30pm

Celebration Event - 4:00pm-6:00pm

WHERE:

Groundbreaking Ceremony - Georgetown Lake

Celebration Event - Guanella Pass Brewery

501 Rose Street

Georgetown, CO 80444

CONTACT:

Creighton Soukup

creighton@bighorncrossing.com

ABOUT BIGHORN CROSSING:

Mountain living is about to be redefined in Georgetown, Colorado. The beloved, historic mountain town, just 40 miles outside of Denver, is welcoming Bighorn Crossing (bighorncrossing.com), a new development with a sleek, modern aesthetic and access to some of Colorado's greatest outdoor recreation.

The center of the property will be the 64, 2 and 3 bedroom/ 2 ½ bath garage townhomes. Every townhome will offer incredible mountain and lake views, a gas fireplace, beautiful interior finishes, and a sleek kitchen designed by 359 Designs. Each unit also offers an attached one-car garage or detached two-car garage - the detached two car garage creates an outdoor courtyard area ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Bighorn Crossing creates a buying opportunity unheard of in the Georgetown area in many years. Owners, renters, and guests will have the chance enjoy the wonderful historic charm of Georgetown's museums, shopping and dining, all the while exploring Georgetown Lake, a new community trail system, Guanella Pass, world class skiing, fishing, etc.

