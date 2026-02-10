Bighorn Web Solutions CEO Publishes Guest Article on Magento Association Platform

Caleb Bradley, Founder and CEO of Bighorn Web Solutions, outlines why eCommerce brands should prioritize tech stack ownership and data control.

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise-grade eCommerce agency Bighorn Web Solutions announced that its Founder and CEO, Caleb Bradley , has authored a guest article featured on the Magento Association website, addressing the growing importance of technology ownership and data control for modern eCommerce brands.

The guest feature reflects Bighorn Web Solutions' continued involvement in the Magento ecosystem. The company is a Platinum Member of the Magento Association , a designation that recognizes sustained commitment and leadership within the global Magento community.

In the article, Bradley addresses the operational risks associated with platform lock-in and heavy third-party dependencies. He also outlines how infrastructure decisions can directly affect scalability, performance, and cost efficiency.

"As commerce becomes more software-driven, brands need to think beyond short-term implementation decisions," said Bradley. "Owning the tech stack and data gives businesses the ability to evolve their platforms, protect operational flexibility, and make strategic decisions without unnecessary technical constraints."

Key takeaways from the article include:

Why owning core infrastructure improves long-term platform flexibility and vendor independence

How data control enables better personalization, analytics, and customer experience optimization

The role of open-source ecosystems in reducing technical debt and supporting sustainable growth

How modular architectures allow brands to adapt more quickly to market and operational changes

To read the full article, please visit: https://www.magentoassociation.org/commerce-co-op/why-owning-your-tech-stack-and-data-matters.html

Bighorn Web Solutions specializes in enterprise eCommerce development, platform migrations, performance optimization, and custom integrations for Magento and Shopify-based merchants. The agency works with brands seeking scalable commerce infrastructure and long-term technical sustainability.

To learn more about Bighorn Web Solutions and its services, please visit: https://bighornwebsolutions.com/

