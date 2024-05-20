BigID launches integration with ServiceNow's Security Posture Control to elevate security, risk management, privacy, and operational efficiency

BigID & ServiceNow accelerates risk management and security posture with unified IT and data asset inventory

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the pioneer in AI-augmented data security, compliance, and privacy for modern cloud-first enterprises, launches its data security posture management integration with ServiceNow's Security Posture Control. This integration enables joint customers to streamline security, compliance, and operational efficiency for ServiceNow's Security Posture Control, enhancing security vulnerability identification and prioritization.

Modern data environments require a holistic view of IT assets and their associated data context. Fragmented data across siloed systems hinders effective security, compliance, and IT workflows. BigID's Service Graph Connector integration with ServiceNow enables organizations to easily bridge this gap, reduce risk, and streamline their data controls.

Key benefits to this unique integration include:

A Unified IT and Data Asset Inventory via BigID's unique bi-directional CMDB integration

ITSM and ITSecurity Ops enrichment with data information from BigID

Integrated risk management enrichment in ServiceNow with granular context from BigID

Ability to identify gaps and prioritize remediation workflows across ServiceNow Security, Risk and Privacy workflows.

Full workflow integration across BigID and the ServiceNow platform to streamline compliance, reporting, and notifications.

Data enrichment for ServiceNow's Security Posture Control

Enhanced support via ServiceNow Service Graph Connector.

"By combining BigID with ServiceNow, organizations gain a single pane of glass for both IT assets and their associated data. This powerful integration streamlines workflows, accelerates time-to-value, and boosts trust in the accuracy and consistency of CMDB data," said Jim Brown, Director of Global Partner Management. "Organizations can leverage data-driven automation for security, risk, privacy, and operational efficiency – all within their existing ServiceNow environment."

About BigID

BigID is a pioneer in data security and compliance for the public and private cloud, helping to define new data security product categories like DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) and redefine categories like Data Discovery, Data Classification, Data Loss Prevention, and Data Access Management.

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year, the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the third consecutive year, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

