BigID Pioneers Breakthrough Patent for its Technology to Accelerate Data Curation and Cataloging for AI

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the category-leading data security and compliance vendor for the cloud and hybrid cloud, announced a pioneering patent for a technology that dramatically enhances the process of data cleansing, curation, and cataloging for AI - receiving the first of its kind patent to automatically identify similar, duplicate, and redundant data based on dynamic document clustering and keyword extraction.

Enterprises today are buried in volumes of data, much of which are repetitive or irrelevant, complicating analysis and skewing AI results. Due to the enormous size and complexity of typical enterprise file shares, organizations often struggle to know what data they have, and accumulate massive amounts of similar, duplicate, and redundant data that can cause problems in analysis, distort results, and cause data distortion and inaccurate results when using AI.

BigID automatically pinpoints similar, duplicate, and redundant data: not only streamlining data management and improving security but also paving the way for more precise and secure AI use by:

Automatically finding, curating, and cataloging similar datasets

Improving data hygiene for more accurate data analytics and AI implementation.

Simplifying the curation of similar and duplicate data for AI training.

Accelerating data profiling and improving data quality for more accurate and more secure AI use cases, resulting in more accurate AI outcomes.

Tackling redundant, obsolete, and trivial data automatically.

Reducing the attack surface and minimizing data storage costs.

Aiding compliance and accelerating cloud migrations with cleaner data.

To learn more:

Visit BigID in person at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in Orlando, Florida on March 12 & 13

BigID in person at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in on & 13 Read the Ultimate Guide to Data Security, Privacy, Compliance, and Hygiene for AI here

the Ultimate Guide to Data Security, Privacy, Compliance, and Hygiene for AI Book a demo to learn how to apply this breakthrough technology to accelerate enterprise data curation and cataloging

About BigID:

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the 3rd consecutive year, the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the 3rd consecutive year, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

SOURCE BigID