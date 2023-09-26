BigIron and Sullivan Auctioneers, a BigIron Company, Commissioned To Sell Quality Equipment From Hutson, A Prominent John Deere Dealership

News provided by

BigIron

26 Sep, 2023, 18:14 ET

HAMILTON, Ill., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigIron, a leading online auction platform for agriculture and construction equipment, and Sullivan Auctioneers – a BigIron Company, have been commissioned to sell high-quality equipment from Hutson, a prominent John Deere dealership with 31 locations across Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, and Michigan. This marks a significant collaboration with several auctions scheduled for the upcoming weeks.

Continue Reading
An extensive array of Ag equipment will be featured in a series of October no reserve auctions.
An extensive array of Ag equipment will be featured in a series of October no reserve auctions.

BigIron and Hutson have joined forces to present a series of no reserve auctions that will take place throughout the month of October. These auctions will feature an extensive array of agricultural equipment, including over 100 tractors, 30 combines, 30 corn heads, 30 draper and platform heads, 5 forage harvesters, 15 sprayers, 30 planters, hay equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, compact track loaders, lawn and garden items, attachments, and much more.

The schedule for the no reserve auctions is as follows:

  • October 10th
  • October 17th
  • October 24th
  • October 31st

Franklin Langham, BigIron Vice President, Sales, expressed his excitement about the upcoming auctions. He stated, "This represents a unique opportunity for buyers to acquire top-quality agricultural equipment from a trusted name in the industry. With a wide range of equipment available, these auctions will cater to the diverse needs of our customers. We look forward to bringing the farming community together for these exceptional events."

"Effective management of cash flow and inventory is the lifeblood of our business. Partnering with BigIron and Sullivan Auctioneers – a BigIron Company, allows us to right size our inventory while also generating additional cash flow. The combination of those things will ensure our financial stability and fuel growth, while optimized inventory management will keep our operations running smoothly," remarked Josh Waggener, Hutson President & CEO.

Merging the expertise and resources of both organizations to provide a vast selection of well-maintained equipment to buyers across the globe promises to deliver an unparalleled auction experience.

Buyers interested in participating in these auctions should register today. To find more information, visit www.BigIron.com and Sullivan Auctioneers – a BigIron Company at www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. It's an incredible opportunity to acquire high-quality agricultural equipment while enjoying the convenience of online bidding.

About BigIron: BigIron is the leading online auction platform connecting buyers and sellers across the United States, specializing in agricultural, construction, industrial and transportation equipment; real estate; livestock; and collector cars. With an unwavering commitment to transparency, trust, and exceptional service, BigIron provides customers nationwide with a seamless and efficient auction experience. Learn more at www.bigiron.com.

About Sullivan Auctioneers - a BigIron Company: Sullivan Auctioneers, now a part of the BigIron family, brings decades of experience in land auctions, estate sales, and more. Their expertise, combined with BigIron's innovative online auction platform, results in successful auctions that cater to the needs of buyers and sellers alike.

About Hutson: Hutson is a renowned John Deere dealership with 31 locations across Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, and Michigan. With a commitment to providing quality John Deere equipment, outstanding service, and expert advice, Hutson has been serving the needs of the agricultural community for decades. To learn more, visit www.hutsoninc.com.

SOURCE BigIron

Also from this source

RECORD-BREAKING ONLINE LAND AUCTION IN ADAMS COUNTY, IL: SULLIVAN AUCTIONEERS - A BIGIRON COMPANY CELEBRATES TREMENDOUS SUCCESS

Empowering Agriculture and Youth: BigIron's Remarkable Benefit Auction Impact

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.