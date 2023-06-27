BigIron Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Acquisition, Showcasing Successful Integration and Continued Growth

ST. EDWARD, Neb., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigIron, the nation's largest online agricultural auction platform, proudly celebrates the one-year anniversary of its acquisition of Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, along with Henslin Auctions. This strategic move, which took place on July 19, 2022, has proven to be highly successful, bringing together the expertise and resources of three prominent auction brands to meet the evolving demands of the online auction industry throughout the United States.

BigIron, Sullivan Auctioneers, and Henslin Auctions have established a strong foundation of shared values since joining forces. Transparency, trust, and hard work have been the cornerstones of their collaboration. "The decision to merge our organizations was based on our shared philosophies, and our unity has undeniably made us stronger," stated Mark Stock, CEO of BigIron. "This past year has demonstrated that by combining these well-known auction brands, BigIron, Sullivan Auctioneers, and Henslin Auctions, we are poised for even greater success in the future."

While forging ahead, BigIron remains committed to preserving the family-owned atmosphere and personalized approach that have set these three organizations apart. Looking toward the second half of 2023, Mark Stock emphasized the company's dedication to leveraging their combined knowledge, technology, and passion to elevate the customer experience. "This union of BigIron, Sullivan Auctioneers, and Henslin Auctions marks an exciting new chapter for all of us, and we couldn't be prouder to be a part of it. Our goal is to continue delivering the local auction experience while utilizing our established global reach."

As BigIron commemorates this one-year milestone, they reflect on their accomplishments and express gratitude to their valued customers for their unwavering support. With a combined bidder base of 600,000 bidders, BigIron is poised to revolutionize the online auction industry, setting new standards and empowering customers with a superior auction experience.

About BigIron: BigIron is the leading online auction platform connecting buyers and sellers across the United States, specializing in agricultural, construction, industrial and transportation equipment; real estate; livestock; and collector vehicles. With an unwavering commitment to transparency, trust, and exceptional service, BigIron provides customers nationwide with a seamless and efficient auction experience.

