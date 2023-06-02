BIGIRON WELCOMES GREG OWENS TO ITS STRATEGIC ADVISORY BOARD, FURTHER ENHANCING BUSINESS GROWTH

BigIron

June 2, 2023

ST. EDWARD, Neb., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigIron, a leading online auction platform for equipment, real estate, livestock, and transportation sectors, is pleased to announce the addition of Greg Owens to its Strategic Advisory Board. This expansion of the board brings valuable industry expertise and knowledge to support BigIron's continued growth and success.

Greg Owens, Chairman and CEO of NRTC/iGAM, a renowned company specializing in robotics and automation, as well as CEO of HGR, a prominent marketplace for used and surplus industrial equipment, joins BigIron's Strategic Advisory Board. Mr. Owens is widely recognized for his exceptional business acumen and executive leadership. Previously, he served as Chairman and CEO of IronPlanet from 2007 to June 2017, leading the company through substantial domestic and international expansion. Under Mr. Owens' guidance, IronPlanet achieved remarkable growth and was subsequently acquired by Richie Bros for an impressive $758 million.

With a wealth of experience in driving growth and transforming companies, Mr. Owens has been instrumental in accelerating the success of multiple organizations. He served as Managing Director of RedZone Capital, focusing on turning around and growing businesses alongside RedZone Capital's Managing Partner, Daniel Snyder, owner of the Washington Football Team. Additionally, Mr. Owens held the positions of Chairman and CEO of Manugistics Group Inc., where he successfully increased annual revenues from $150 million to over $325 million.

Mr. Owens' accomplishments extend beyond his executive roles. He played a pivotal role as Global Managing Partner Supply Chain Management of Andersen Consulting (Accenture), being one of the founding members of the Supply Chain Group and contributing to its remarkable revenue growth to over $1.4 billion annually. He holds a B.S. in industrial management from the Georgia Institute of Technology and serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees on the Georgia Tech Foundation, in addition to being a member of the Advisory Board of the Scheller Business School.

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg Owens to our Strategic Advisory Board," said Mark Stock, Co-Founder and CEO of BigIron. "His extensive industry experience, visionary mindset, and track record of driving growth will be invaluable as we navigate our anticipated expansion. Mr. Owens' addition to the board further strengthens our ability to provide complete solutions to our customers and leverage cutting-edge technology for our auction platform."

Also making a valuable impact on BigIron's operations is Franklin Langham. Having held a key leadership position at Richie Bros, a global leader in heavy equipment and industrial asset management auctions, Langham brings a wealth of hands-on experience and strategic thinking to BigIron.

BigIron's Strategic Advisory Board, comprising industry experts such as Greg Owens, Bill Sullivan – the current Director of Operations at Sullivan Auctioneers, and the BigIron Executive Team, including Mark Stock, Ron Stock, Kim McCormick, Mark Allen, and Kerin Zuger, is poised to propel the organization to new heights as a collective brand.

Stay tuned for more exciting news and developments from BigIron in 2023. The company is committed to its mission of continuous growth and providing unparalleled services to its customers.

ABOUT BIGIRON

BigIron is a leading online auction platform that specializes in equipment, real estate, livestock, and transportation sectors. With a commitment to delivering complete solutions to its customers, BigIron leverages cutting-edge technology to provide an efficient and user-friendly auction experience. For more information, please visit bigiron.com.

