Biglari Capital Urges All Jack in the Box Shareholders to Vote AGAINST Chairman David Goebel at Upcoming Annual Meeting

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biglari Capital Corp. today announced that it has sent a letter to shareholders of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK). The full text of Biglari Capital's February 9, 2026 letter is available www.saratogaproxy.com/JACK

About Biglari Capital Corp.

Biglari Capital Corp. is an investment firm headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

