Biglari Capital Urges All Jack in the Box Shareholders to Vote AGAINST Chairman David Goebel at Upcoming Annual Meeting
News provided byBiglari Capital Corp.
Feb 10, 2026, 08:30 ET
SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biglari Capital Corp. today announced that it has sent a letter to shareholders of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK). The full text of Biglari Capital's February 9, 2026 letter is available www.saratogaproxy.com/JACK
Your vote is important, no matter how many or how few shares of common stock you own. Biglari Capital urges you to sign, date, and return the GOLD proxy card today.
Shareholders who have questions or require assistance in voting their GOLD Proxy Card, or those who require copies of Biglari Capital's proxy materials, should contact: Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC at (888) 368-0379 or [email protected].
About Biglari Capital Corp.
Biglari Capital Corp. is an investment firm headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.
Media Contact
Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC
Tel: (212) 257-1311
[email protected]
SOURCE Biglari Capital Corp.
