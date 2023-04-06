Bigleaf Networks Continues Its Expansion of the Leadership Team, Naming Steve Braverman as Chief Sales Officer

Amid a period of rapid growth, Bigleaf is continuing to invest in its leadership team. Braverman's addition will further support the company's promising trajectory in 2023.

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks , a leading provider of network optimization solutions, today announced that Steve Braverman has joined the company as its Chief Sales Officer. Braverman's appointment comes on the heels of multiple leadership additions and partnerships as Bigleaf continues in this stage of rapid growth.

Prior to undertaking the role of CSO at Bigleaf, Braverman served Bigleaf in various capacities, including as an investor since 2016 and an advisor as of January 2023. As an industry veteran, Braverman brings decades of experience in telecommunications and broadband services. In his new role, Braverman will be responsible for modernizing the company's ongoing sales operations, implementing robust sales strategies, further establishing and facilitating Bigleaf's partner community, and developing sales teams to continue to bring flawless connectivity to internet-dependent businesses across the country.

"As an increasing number of businesses rely on the internet to operate their mission-critical applications, I'm excited to join the team at this pivotal time of digitalization," said Braverman. "Bigleaf is leading the way in revolutionizing network optimization, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to innovate and further the company's reach into new markets."

With internet reliance becoming a staple in every business's operations, companies must take proactive measures to mitigate the risk of disruptions and ensure that their mission-critical applications remain fully operational. Disruptions of these businesses' connections can result in costly outages, upwards of $5,600 per minute of downtime. Braverman's addition will support Bigleaf's mission of providing reliable internet connectivity to eliminate the slowdowns and outages that are detrimental to a business's operations.

"We are delighted to welcome Steve Braverman to the Bigleaf team," said Greg Davis, CEO of Bigleaf. "With his wealth of experience and expertise in the channel, Steve is the perfect candidate to help us continue to accelerate our growth and achieve our strategic objectives throughout 2023 and beyond. We look forward to working with him to drive innovation and expand our reach even further."

