Bigleaf Networks Expands Its Footprint in North America

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks is opening its newest point of presence (POP) today in Denver, Colorado. The new POP is the company's eleventh worldwide and positions the intelligent SD-WAN provider to meet expected demand for its services as companies seek better performance to support their cloud-based applications.

As it's done with its other locations, Bigleaf Networks is building its Cloud Access Network to meet current customer demand, as well as get ahead of anticipated near and long-term demand. Denver is an area where the company has seen continued interest from companies looking for direct connections to applications in the cloud that provide higher throughput and less latency.

"Denver is one of the major peering locations in the country. As we've continued to expand, and we see our customer base expand, there's more need to have a more diverse set of points of presence," said Jonathan Petkevich, Vice President of Product and Development at Bigleaf. "This is an opportunity for us to expand our footprint within the US and gives us another major peering location to ensure we have the kind of low latency, highly performant experience our customers are looking for."

Located inside CoreSite's Any2 Denver exchange at 910 15th Street, the new gateway cluster will allow Bigleaf Networks to directly peer with networks such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, and Verizon Digital Media Services. Unlike others in the industry which are solely reliant on an ISP for peering, Bigleaf Networks operates its own network, which is optimized for quality and performance, providing an additional layer of control to ensure an optimal Internet experience. When a customer installs Bigleaf, all of its traffic is sent directly to Bigleaf and its peering locations, never passing back through the open Internet. This unique architecture allows Bigleaf to control traffic flow and ensures that quality of service is maintained from the customer's location, through their ISP, and through the backbone of the Internet before going to the application provider.

In addition to its buildout in Denver, Bigleaf Networks is also seeing increasing customer interest for local connections in northern Virginia, which has a strong Federal government presence and is a significant AWS peering location, as well as in Australia and Miami.

Bigleaf Networks is the intelligent networking service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection based on real-time usage and diagnostics. Inspired by the natural architecture of leaves, the Bigleaf Cloud-first SD-WAN platform leverages redundant connections for optimal traffic re-routing, failover and load-balancing. The company is dedicated to providing a better Internet experience and ensuring peace of mind with simple implementation, friendly support and powerful technology. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America.

