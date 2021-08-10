Bigleaf Networks Makes Its Healthcare Debut at HIMSS

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks is showcasing its popular SD-WAN platform among the healthcare information management industry's heavyweights at HIMSS in Las Vegas. Bigleaf combines proven SD-WAN technology with self-driving AI to deliver predictable performance and connectivity over any ISP no matter where a customer's technologies live.

Instigated in part by the pandemic and the rapid advance of cloud computing, healthcare providers are adapting to a new world where connectivity to applications and data has become increasingly critical to their success.

"We've seen a growing number of healthcare organizations having success with Bigleaf because we help them reliably keep their digital technologies running," said Joel Mulkey, founder and CEO of Bigleaf. "From EHR systems to video conferencing for telehealth to VoIP for patient communication and triage, predictable and reliable connectivity is often a matter of life or death."

A recent study by global IT market research and analyst organization Techaisle, shows a widening gap between the approaches organizations are taking in their post-pandemic digital transformations, with those embracing SD-WAN outpacing their less-advanced competitors by a margin of 122%.

"The key to Bigleaf's SD-WAN is in its simplicity," said James Bowers II, owner of Input Output. "Simple solutions like Bigleaf can drastically reduce the HIPAA ePHI contingency planning required. Instead of heavily-documented manual procedures, Bigleaf provides an automated solution with built-in backups and failover protection. Add in some considerations for large-scale disasters, perhaps keep local copies of ePHI for upcoming procedures, and a covered entity has a robust, cost-effective, and compliant solution."

Bigleaf VP of Marketing, Aaron Kaffen will present several more use cases during his session, Beyond Uptime: Delivering Truly Exceptional Patient Experience with Same IP Failover, on Thursday, August 12th at 9:45 AM, at booth C100 in the Innovation Live Theater. HIMSS attendees can also visit Bigleaf's booth at the conference in the Innovation Live Pavilion #C100-33.

Bigleaf is a new kind of networking foundation that combines proven SD-WAN technologies with groundbreaking artificial intelligence software. It automatically classifies and prioritizes application traffic, and steers it around internet issues, all without the need for policies. With Bigleaf, IT leaders can finally deliver reliable internet connectivity for any cloud and internet-based technology, over any ISP. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America and Europe.

