Bigleaf Networks Welcomes Dave Colesante as New Board Member to Drive Growth and Innovation in SD-WAN Space

Colesante brings over 30 years of business and security technology experience to help Bigleaf Networks advance its cloud-first SD-WAN solutions.

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks , a leading provider of network optimization solutions, today announced the appointment of Dave Colesante as the newest member of its board of directors. Dave brings to the table an impressive background of over 30 years of experience in managing and growing businesses, with a particular focus on security technology.

Prior to joining Bigleaf Networks, Dave served as Chief Operations Officer (COO) for cloud SIEM security company Securonix, where he helped grow the company's SaaS business from just over $1 million in annual revenue to nearly $100 million in his 4.5 years with the company. He also served as COO for cloud 'security as a service' company Alert Logic, where he led operations, customer success, engineering, product management, security research, security content development, and other vital areas of the business. Dave's career has also included roles such as General Manager of Managed Services for SunGard Availability Services, where he owned the profit and loss (P&L) for a revenue stream of over $400 million.

"Dave is a fantastic addition to our board, and we are thrilled to add him to our expert team of advisors," said Greg Davis, CEO of Bigleaf Networks. "His extensive experience in the security technology and managed services industries will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate in the cloud-first SD-WAN space."

Dave's track record of co-founding multiple companies and buying and selling over 25 businesses, combined with his deep expertise in all business operations, makes him an ideal fit for Bigleaf Networks. In addition, his unique blend of security technology and business experience will enable him to help the company continually improve critical systems and processes.

"I am excited to join the Bigleaf Networks team and help drive the company's continued success in the cloud-first SD-WAN space," said Dave Colesante. "I look forward to working with the board and leadership team to help the company achieve its strategic goals and grow its business."

About Bigleaf:

Bigleaf Networks provides internet connectivity without complexity, making it easy for IT pros and their organizations to conduct business on the internet with confidence. Bigleaf's unique network optimization solution adapts traffic to circuit conditions in real-time to preserve application performance and optimize user productivity despite circuit degradations or outages. The Bigleaf solution integrates seamlessly with established firewalls, ISPs, and applications, takes only minutes to install, and works unattended to provide immediate relief and value. Founded in 2012 in Portland, Oregon, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed and provides service across North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.bigleaf.net .

