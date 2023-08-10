Bigleaf Networks Wins TMCNet's 2023 Future of Work Product of the Year Award

As a leading innovator in network optimization, Bigleaf Networks is recognized for outstanding contribution to hybrid work environments

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks , a leading provider of network optimization solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a winner of the prestigious 2023 Future of Work Product of the Year Award presented by TMC. The award recognizes companies that have demonstrated exceptional innovation and impact in providing products and solutions that support the evolution of hybrid work models worldwide.

The 1st Annual Future of Work Product of the Year Award is a testament to Bigleaf Networks' commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine how businesses approach network optimization. With the rapid transformation of work environments, Bigleaf's Network Optimization technology has proven to be an indispensable asset in ensuring seamless connectivity and high-performance networks for distributed teams.

"We are honored to receive the 2023 Future of Work Product of the Year Award from TMC," said Lori Stout, Chief Marketing Officer at Bigleaf Networks. "This recognition underscores the value of our product for remote and in-person work environments alike. As organizations continue to navigate new challenges, Bigleaf remains steadfast in delivering reliable, efficient, and secure network experiences."

Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, congratulated the winners of the award and highlighted the crucial role they play in advancing the future of work: "The recipients represent providers bringing FoW solutions to the market that are helping bring distinct advantages to their users. We look forward to seeing their future successes and continued leadership driving new solutions for their customers."

Among the fierce competition, winning the award sets Bigleaf Networks' product apart and attracts attention from highly-distributed businesses seeking top-tier solutions that enable cloud applications and solutions. To learn more about Bigleaf's award-winning network optimization platform, visit https://www.bigleaf.net/product/#howitworks .

About Bigleaf:

Bigleaf Networks provides internet connectivity without complexity, making it easy for IT pros and their organizations to conduct business on the internet with confidence. Bigleaf's unique network optimization solution adapts traffic to circuit conditions in real-time to preserve application performance and optimize user productivity despite circuit degradations or outages. The Bigleaf solution integrates seamlessly with established firewalls, ISPs, and applications, takes only minutes to install, and works unattended to provide immediate relief and value. Founded in 2012 in Portland, Oregon, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed and provides service across North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.bigleaf.net .

