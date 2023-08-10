Bigleaf Networks Wins TMCNet's 2023 Future of Work Product of the Year Award

News provided by

Bigleaf Networks

10 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

As a leading innovator in network optimization, Bigleaf Networks is recognized for outstanding contribution to hybrid work environments

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks, a leading provider of network optimization solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a winner of the prestigious 2023 Future of Work Product of the Year Award presented by TMC. The award recognizes companies that have demonstrated exceptional innovation and impact in providing products and solutions that support the evolution of hybrid work models worldwide.

The 1st Annual Future of Work Product of the Year Award is a testament to Bigleaf Networks' commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine how businesses approach network optimization. With the rapid transformation of work environments, Bigleaf's Network Optimization technology has proven to be an indispensable asset in ensuring seamless connectivity and high-performance networks for distributed teams.

"We are honored to receive the 2023 Future of Work Product of the Year Award from TMC," said Lori Stout, Chief Marketing Officer at Bigleaf Networks. "This recognition underscores the value of our product for remote and in-person work environments alike. As organizations continue to navigate new challenges, Bigleaf remains steadfast in delivering reliable, efficient, and secure network experiences."

Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, congratulated the winners of the award and highlighted the crucial role they play in advancing the future of work: "The recipients represent providers bringing FoW solutions to the market that are helping bring distinct advantages to their users. We look forward to seeing their future successes and continued leadership driving new solutions for their customers."

Among the fierce competition, winning the award sets Bigleaf Networks' product apart and attracts attention from highly-distributed businesses seeking top-tier solutions that enable cloud applications and solutions. To learn more about Bigleaf's award-winning network optimization platform, visit https://www.bigleaf.net/product/#howitworks.

About Bigleaf:
Bigleaf Networks provides internet connectivity without complexity, making it easy for IT pros and their organizations to conduct business on the internet with confidence. Bigleaf's unique network optimization solution adapts traffic to circuit conditions in real-time to preserve application performance and optimize user productivity despite circuit degradations or outages. The Bigleaf solution integrates seamlessly with established firewalls, ISPs, and applications, takes only minutes to install, and works unattended to provide immediate relief and value. Founded in 2012 in Portland, Oregon, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed and provides service across North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.bigleaf.net.

Press Contact:
Society 22
Kymberlee Bolden
929-367-8993
[email protected]

SOURCE Bigleaf Networks

Also from this source

Bigleaf Networks Welcomes Dave Colesante as New Board Member to Drive Growth and Innovation in SD-WAN Space

Bigleaf Networks Awarded Six Top Honors as SD-WAN Leader by G2

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.