BIGO Ads Ranked Among Top 15 Growth Ad Partners in Singular's 2026 ROI Index

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGO Ads, the AI-powered programmatic advertising platform under JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY), was named among the Top 15 Growth Ad Partners on Singular's Global ROI leaderboards in the newly released ROI Index 2026. The platform was also listed on multiple Regional ROI leaderboards for Android Gaming, including North America, underscoring its growing strength across key markets and core verticals.

Sustained Industry Recognition Reinforces BIGO Ads' Growth Momentum

Since its launch in 2017, the Singular ROI Index has been a closely watched annual benchmark in the mobile advertising industry. The report evaluates thousands of ad networks and platforms based on ad impressions, clicks, and installs—and assesses performance across growth and ROI dimensions, spanning operating systems, verticals, and regions.

BIGO Ads previously ranked No. 9 overall and No. 7 on Android in Singular's quarterly "Advertisers Gained" rankings in both Q3 and Q4 2025. Its inclusion in the 2026 Global ROI leaderboards further validates the platform's momentum, highlighting BIGO Ads' ability to drive reliable user growth through high-quality, scalable traffic, while also demonstrating strong campaign effectiveness, regional adaptability, and competitiveness across key verticals.

Leading Presence in Android Gaming Across Multiple Regions

From a segment perspective, BIGO Ads' recognition among the Growth Ad Partners on the Global ROI leaderboards, together with its inclusion in regional Android Gaming rankings, is particularly noteworthy. Android remains a key ecosystem for advertisers to achieve scaled growth across many priority markets, while gaming continues to be one of the most competitive core verticals in mobile advertising, demanding high-quality traffic, algorithmic optimization, and regional operating capabilities. In the gaming vertical, BIGO Ads has established partnerships with numerous gaming clients in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

BIGO Ads' latest performance in Singular's rankings, together with its strong results in AppsFlyer's Performance Index 2025 across both gaming and non-gaming categories in EMEA Android rankings, reflects its growing competitiveness in high-growth markets and evolving industry segments.

This performance is underpinned by BIGO Ads' expanding global traffic reach and strengthening technology capabilities. Leveraging over 600 million DAU, more than 55,000 direct partnered apps, and a global traffic network spanning operating systems and multi-scenarios, BIGO Ads continues to enhance user reach and growth efficiency across markets.

At the same time, the platform is further improving advertising and monetization efficiency through its full-stack AI capabilities, established oCPC and ROAS intelligent bidding models, and advanced in-app bidding technology.

Advertisers are focusing more on growth quality, delivery stability, and long-term ROI rather than volume alone. BIGO Ads' continued recognition by leading third-party benchmarks further underscores its role as a global advertising platform powering efficient growth.

SOURCE JOYY Inc.