BIGO Ads to Showcase Game-Changing Advertising Solutions at GDC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGO Ads, the leading advertising platform powered by BIGO, is set to showcase its innovative advertising solutions at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024 in San Francisco from March 20 to 22. This premier event is an excellent opportunity for game developers to explore BIGO Ads' extensive offerings designed to optimize ad revenue and drive user acquisition.

The Game Developers Conference is a prestigious industry gathering that fosters collaboration and innovation within the gaming sector. From its inception 38 years ago as an informal meeting of 25 developers, GDC has evolved into a comprehensive conference covering various platforms, including consoles, mobile devices, and cutting-edge technologies like VR and AR.

BIGO Ads is committed to aggregating high-quality in-house and global developer traffic. Leveraging advanced machine learning technology, powerful AI algorithms, and big data analysis, BIGO Ads provides one-stop marketing solutions that boost app revenue and deliver impressive Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

The BIGO Audience Network, a self-created ad network within BIGO Ads, focuses on enhancing developers' ad revenue globally through a robust ecosystem. With over 20 billion daily ad requests, 120 million daily impressions, and a user base exceeding 70 million DMP DAUs, the BIGO Audience Network engages with more than 35 global ad exchanges and 5,000 direct partner apps. This network ensures transparent collaborations, superior ad fill rates, and expert service for developers.

Over the years, BIGO Ads has forged strategic partnerships with top mediation and DSP platforms, including Digital Turbine FairBid, Appodeal, Yandex Ads, and Liftoff. These collaborations have solidified BIGO Ads' reputation among global developers, earning the trust of industry giants like Voodoo and Fugo.

At GDC 2024, BIGO Ads invites game developers to discover its suite of advertising solutions tailored to elevate ad monetization and user acquisition strategies. For an opportunity to explore how BIGO Ads can contribute to your success, visit us at Booth #S1431 or reach out via email at [email protected]. Join us in unlocking new possibilities for revenue growth and success in the dynamic world of game development.

