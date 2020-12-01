Bigo Live Becomes Official Corporate Partner to The Trevor Project & Commits $10,000 to Crisis Intervention for LGBTQ Young People

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live , a global leader in live streaming, today announced it's become an official corporate partner to The Trevor Project , the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people. In honor of the partnership, Bigo Live is donating $10,000 to support The Trevor Project's life-saving work.

"We're so pleased to have Bigo Live as an official corporate partner, and thank them for their generous support," said Sofi Goode, Senior Corporate Development Associate at The Trevor Project. "We could not have forged this partnership at a better time, as we know the holiday season can be a particularly challenging time for LGBTQ young people and the COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for our crisis services."

The Trevor Project estimates that more than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth between the ages of 13 and 24 in the U.S. seriously consider suicide each year and could benefit from its services. It also found that LGBTQ youth who report having at least one accepting adult were 40% less likely to report a suicide attempt in the past year, and 90% of young people who reach out to The Trevor Project experience de-escalation from suicidal thoughts.

"We're inspired by the impact The Trevor Project has made through its tireless efforts to help LGBTQ young people," said Lynette Yang, Senior Director for Bigo Live Americas. "We're proud to support the organization as it continues to save lives and work towards a better, more inclusive future for the next generation of Americans."

In addition to the donation to The Trevor Project, Bigo Live is curating a series of in-app activities dedicated to its LGBTQ users and allies. The first is today for World AIDS Day, with an entire day of Live House programming dedicated to removing the stigma around the disease. Thousands of people from across the globe will come together to share their experiences, offer support and advice for others impacted by the disease, provide educational resources, and more.

For more information on Bigo Live please visit www.bigo.tv , and for more information on The Trevor Project please visit TheTrevorProject.org .

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, which is based in Singapore.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide.

