Bigo Live Kicks Off #BigoPride With Pride Month Celebrations Around the Globe

In addition to participating in Jason's panel, Tiffany Haddish will also be contributing all earnings from her appearance to non-profit organization, She Ready Foundation. Drawing from her own personal experiences in foster care, Tiffany Haddish founded the She Ready Foundation to empower, support and encourage children living in the foster care system.

"While diversity, inclusivity and tolerance should be practiced everyday, Pride Month helps shine the spotlight on LGBTQ+ causes, and I couldn't be happier to host a powerful panel on Bigo highlighting LGBTQ+ streamers and issues," said Jason Lee. "I'm excited to partner with Bigo who gives everyone a voice and a platform, and I hope as they grow they continue to find ways to make Bigo the place where creators of color and the LGBTQ+ communities can truly control their individuality and profitability through their culturally conscious content."

"We are honored to not only provide a safe space for our LGBTQ+ creators to produce exciting content, but to also celebrate their stories," said James Wang, Senior Vice President of Bigo Live. "We hope this open discussion will reinforce our commitment to to LGBTQ+ community and encourage creators to continue sharing their voices."

In addition to the multi-guest panel, Bigo Live will also be making a $10,000 donation to the National Center for Transgender Equality, a nonprofit social equality organization founded in 2003 by transgender activist Mara Keisling in Washington, D.C.

"We are so pleased to be partnering with Bigo Live this Pride Month to spread awareness around LGBTQ+ causes and encourage budding creators in our community to utilize the platform to express themselves," said Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, Deputy Executive Director of the National Center for Transgender Equality. "This donation will be integral to our organization, helping us continue to be a resource for transgender people and persist in our social justice advocacy mission."

In addition to the stateside celebration, #BigoPride will also include exciting events throughout the globe.

France and Belgium

and French music artist and " France's Got Talent" phenomenon, Téo Lavabo, will be live streaming on Bigo Live, performing his most popular single "CHIPOLATA" and other music works. The star will also have some surprises in store for the audiences.

Additionally, Paris -based LGBTQ+ empowerment organization, MAG Jeunes will be live streaming on 6/18 at 7 p.m. Paris time (GMT+2). MAG Jeunes will host panels in the multi-guest room to exchange ideas about individual experiences as part of LGBTQ+ community with French broadcasters. It will also stream its Pride parade on 6/26 to raise awareness, with content focusing on protecting the civil rights of LGBTQ+ community and improving the group's social visibility.

Bigo Live will be donating 2,000 Euros to MAG Jeunes, as well as customizing in-app gifts for the collaboration with 1 USD for each gift sent in June donated to MAG Jeunes.

Bigo Live will be donating 2,000 Euros to MAG Jeunes, as well as customizing in-app gifts for the collaboration with 1 USD for each gift sent in June donated to MAG Jeunes.

Throughout Europe

International Pride Race is the name of the game through the rest of Europe , where between June 19-29 LGBTQ+ broadcasters and/or supporters can participate in a three-round competition via one on one PK battle, making sure they incorporate the rainbow flag within their streaming sessions.

After giving it their all, winners will be decided based on their PK scores.

For more information on Bigo Live please visit www.bigo.tv .

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, which is based in Singapore.

