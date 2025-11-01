Bigo Live Launches "Grateful Streams" Campaign to Support Union Station Homeless Services This November

In-app gifting, creator-led livestreams and month-long initiatives convert virtual support into real meal donations for those in need

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live , one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming platforms, announces today the launch of Grateful Streams, a month-long charity-driven initiative in partnership with Union Station Homeless Services (USHS) the largest provider of social services for homeless and low-income individuals and families in the San Gabriel Valley, California. Running from November 1–27, 2025, the campaign leverages the power of livestreaming and creator-led content to raise awareness, drive donations, and provide meals for individuals experiencing homelessness, culminating on Thanksgiving Day.

More than just entertainment, Grateful Streams highlights Bigo Live's commitment to social responsibility by empowering its user base to make a real community impact this holiday season. The team is pledging to contribute up to $15,000, ensuring donations directly support Union Station Homeless Services' mission to end homelessness.

"At Bigo Live, we believe livestreaming is more than just connection. It's revolutionary to how communities can support each other. We're honored to kick off this initiative and bring people together in support of a good cause," said Lynette Yang, vice president of Bigo Live. "Grateful Streams will empower our creators and global audience with a shared mission of spreading gratitude, giving back and making the holidays brighter for those who need it most."

How It Works

Throughout November, top Bigo Live creators will host themed livestreams promoting the spirit of gratitude and giving. Viewers can join by downloading the Bigo Live app, or on the web and participating in the in-platform Thanksgiving-themed gifting system. Each gift purchased directly translates into a donated Thanksgiving meal provided by Union Station Homeless Services.

Highlights include:

Empowering Creators: A selection of Bigo Live's most passionate creators will engage their audiences for real-time giving. Moses Cox (Slowwmoee) Moses has extensive experience in the volunteer community with a strong personal mission. Together with his fiancée, he launched the Soul Thai Foundation which focuses on helping people heal and reset in Thailand.

A selection of Bigo Live's most passionate creators will engage their audiences for real-time giving. Carlos (carlos.manuelx) Carlos is a dynamic content creator known for combining sharp humor with engaging unboxing videos that spotlight brands in a fun, authentic way. Whether he's making his audience laugh with quick-witted skits or sharing products he genuinely loves, Carlos keeps his content organic and relatable. Alongside the laughs, he's also passionate about giving back, using his platform to make a positive impact in his community

(carlos.manuelx) Rex (bikeliferex) Rex is a foodie content creator known for spotlighting small, locally owned restaurants and inspiring his followers to try new spots through engaging, location-based content. Beyond food reviews, Rex is also recognized for giving back, frequently providing free meals to people in his community. His work supports both local businesses and those in need, using food as a way to bring people together and create real impact.

(bikeliferex) BeautDee & The Bunch Family (Beautiishername1) Beautdee and The Bunch Family is a heartwarming family channel that invites viewers into the real, unfiltered life of a family with seven amazing kids. From laughter-filled kitchen moments to honest conversations about marriage and parenthood, they celebrate the beauty of everyday family life.

(Beautiishername1) Creator-Led Giving Streams: Gratitude-themed livestreams where every in-app gift counts toward a donation.

Gratitude-themed livestreams where every in-app gift counts toward a donation. Weekly "Giving Battles" (PK Sessions): Creator challenges that spotlight the cause and rally more contributions. Top hosts across the platform are streaming in exciting PK battles where their communities share virtual gifts to give back. Each virtual gift sent during these PK battles will contribute directly to supporting the USHS, helping provide holiday meals to families in need.

Creator challenges that spotlight the cause and rally more contributions. Real-Time Impact Tracking: A campaign leaderboard and meals counter will showcase progress live within the app.

"Every meal donated through Grateful Streams directly impacts individuals and families working toward stability and independence," said Katie Hill, CEO of Union Station Homeless Services. "While it may seem simple, a hot meal means the world to so many. We're thrilled at the opportunity to continue a community tradition and brighten people's Thanksgiving holiday."

Creators Driving Change

By positioning livestreaming as a force for good, Grateful Streams demonstrates the role creators play as advocates for their communities.

"I've always believed livestreaming is about connection," said Moses Cox (Slowwmoee), one of the participating creators. "This campaign is a chance to show how that connection can spark generosity and real change."

As social impact becomes a growing focus within digital media, Bigo Live is proud to lead initiatives that leverage passionate creators for their wider community benefit.

To learn more, please visit the Bigo site , and search #BIGOLiveGivesBack and #GratefulStreams in-platform to find initiative related content.

About Bigo Live:

Bigo Live is a leading global social live-streaming platform that empowers users to livestream in real time, share life moments, showcase their talents and engage with audiences worldwide. With over 500 million users across more than 150 countries and regions, Bigo Live has a strong presence in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, fostering seamless global connectivity. Leveraging advanced livestreaming technology, the platform delivers high-resolution video, low-latency streaming, and interactive beauty features, creating an immersive and engaging experience for users everywhere.

About Union Station Homeless Services

Union Station Homeless Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to providing permanent solutions to end homelessness and rebuild lives. Union Station Homeless Services is the largest, most comprehensive social services provider in the San Gabriel Valley, and has proudly served LA County for over 50 years by assisting adults and families through critical support, interim and permanent housing solutions, eviction prevention, and street outreach. USHS is the lead County agency for Service Planning Area 3 (SPA 3), coordinating homeless services spanning from El Sereno to Pomona. Our mission is guided by the belief that housing is a human right. Homes end homelessness.

