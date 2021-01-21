Bigo Live Reports Massive Growth and Momentum Heading into 2021 as Global Audiences Embrace Live Streaming for Real Time Connections

The company saw a 25 percent increase in global downloads and a 22 percent increase in average stream length. Bigo Live also reports that its most popular stream of the year brought together more than 300,000 users in a single Live House, further demonstrating the value of live streaming for connecting with others when it isn't safe to gather in person.

"The pandemic kept so many people isolated and away from their loved ones last year, which made our work at Bigo Live even more important," said Lynette Yang, General Manager of Bigo Live America. "I'm very proud of our team's unwavering efforts to create a safe space for people from all walks of life to express themselves freely and forge meaningful relationships with people from across the globe."

In terms of company growth, Bigo Live has invested heavily in its U.S. team, which is based in Los Angeles. The team's headcount grew by more than 300 percent and Bigo Live intends to make additional key hires in the U.S. as it continues to grow rapidly in the market.

This year Bigo Live will build new service, operation and tech centers in the Americas, aiming to provide more job opportunities and value to society. By making upgrades and optimizations in organization and structure, with the U.S. team serving as the "brain" in the region, Bigo Live can now confidently offer even more localized, professional service in the Americas.

Finally, Bigo Live carried out many philanthropic initiatives last year, including raising funds for several deserving organizations and curating in-app programming dedicated to social good. For example, the company raised $100,000 in donations through its Global BIGOer One World Together campaign for the World Health Organization's Solidarity Response Fund for pandemic relief, and donated $10,000 to both The Trevor Project and Living Beyond Breast Cancer. Bigo Live intends to continue its philanthropic efforts this year and has already pledged $100,000 in charitable donations, with the recipients to be announced throughout the year.

For more information on Bigo Live please visit www.bigo.tv .

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, which is based in Singapore.

SOURCE Bigo Live

