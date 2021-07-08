Bigo Live Rings In Video Games Day With Special Events

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live, a global leader in live streaming and entertainment, is ringing in Video Games Day, showcasing some of its most popular gaming talent in a spike event that will take place today. Well known broadcasters, including Lasercorn, SuppyColleen and Tray will be showcasing their talents for Bigo Live's ever growing gaming audience.

Streaming some of the biggest titles in gaming, including "Fortnite," "NBA2K21" and "Call of Duty," broadcasters will be going head to head to determine who will reign supreme. With ultimate bragging rights up for grabs, viewers can expect high octane action and exciting content coming their way.

"Gaming is a huge area of focus for us, as the Bigo community is very active in that vertical,"said James Wang, Senior Vice President of Bigo Live. "We hope the events tied to Video Games Day inspire more broadcasters to stream their gameplay and help viewers appreciate the skill required to play so many of today's popular titles."

For more information on Bigo Live please visit www.bigo.tv . Download Bigo Live on the App Store or Google Play .

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, which is based in Singapore.

SOURCE BIGO