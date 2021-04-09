Bigo Live to Celebrate Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders with Dedicated Panel on April 9

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live, a global leader in live streaming and entertainment, is proud to host an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) multi-guest panel discussion consisting of the streaming service's most notable creators on April 9 beginning at 5 p.m. PST. The panel's goal is to educate and speak openly about a variety of issues facing the AAPI community, giving the audience an opportunity to ask panelists questions while also sharing their own personal experiences.

"We are honored to share stories from the AAPI community on Bigo Live, providing a devoted platform for those voices to be heard," said James Wang, Senior Vice President of Bigo Live. "This is a crucial time in America to have an open discussion about AAPI issues and we are committed to providing this opportunity to people around the world to watch and develop a better understanding of what their friends, family and neighbors experience on a daily basis."

In addition to the multi-guest panel happening today, in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May 2021, Bigo Live will also make a sizable donation to AAPI non-profit organizations to help continue education around important topics and stop Asian hate. More details will be revealed as May 2021 draws nearer.

"Bigo Live prides itself on not only being a destination where people of all backgrounds can come together harmoniously, but also for providing an environment which lends itself to learning and growth," said Lynette Yang, General Manager of Bigo Live America, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Brazil. "Multi-guest panels are tools for our users that can bring about positive change through immersive experiences."

For more information on Bigo Live please visit www.bigo.tv . Download Bigo Live on the App Store or Google Play .

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, which is based in Singapore.

SOURCE BIGO